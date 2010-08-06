Asus Rampage III Formula pictures emerge

Pictures of Asus' hotly anticipated Rampage III Formula have surfaced, revealing plenty of details of this gaming motherboard.

The Rampage III Formula will be part of Asus' Republic of Gamers 'ROG' range and will use the X58 chipset, acting as a cheaper version of the popular Rampage III Extreme.

It will offer SupremeFX X-Fi 2 audio, Digital VRM and Intel Ethernet to improve system performance by relieving CPU load during online gaming.

The gaming world has been waiting for an X58 board that sits somewhere between the high-end offerings, with many features that gamers are not fussed by, and the budget end – and Rampage III Formula is looking to fill this niche.

There are, as you would expect, six DDR3 memory slots supporting 2200MHz and a maximum 24GB.

Asus' board is also offering three PCIe 2.0 x16 slots supporting three-way SLI and CrossFireX, Gigabit LAN from the Intel 82567V Ethernet controller, two SATA 6Gbps, and USB 3.0