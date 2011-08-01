Asus launches F1A75-I Deluxe Llano motherboard

Asus has stepped on board AMD's Fusion platform with its tongue-twisting F1A75-I Deluxe motherboard.

The motherboard is designed specifically for AMD's latest Llano Fusion accelerated processing units, which combine the CPU and GPU on a single chip.

Asus has thrown all the usual bits and bobs into the motherboard, including four USB 2.0 ports, six USB 3.0 ports and SATA 6Gbps ports, a Wi-Fi controller and a Realtek High Definition sound card.

Single slot

You'll only find a single PCI-Express 2.0 x16 slot, but the motherboard is compatible with AMD's Dual Graphics, so the chip's onboard GPU doubles up as a second graphics card in CrossFireX mode.

Overclockers are supported by Asus's UEFI BIOS, which actually lets you use the mouse to change those all important clock speeds. This offers full digital control with DIGI+, which is said to cut out digital-to-analogue conversion lag when overclocking.

The clock speeds can be controlled from both within Windows with the AI Suite II or from the UEFI BIOS itself. You can even save screenshots of your BIOS settings to a USB drive and share them with your mates. If you're into that kind of thing.



The F1A75-I Deluxe's UK release date and pricing will be announced soon.