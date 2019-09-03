Best Laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for August 2019

The demand for budget notebooks have always been high, be it for a college student or a home user. The sub-Rs 30,000 segment in laptops is a crowded one which is why we have come up with our very own list of the best entry-level laptops which offer good performance but are not heavy on one's pocket.

Dell Vostro 3568

CPU: Intel Core i3 7th Gen | Graphics: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Reasonable Price

Dedicated Graphics Card

Aging CPU

The Dell Vostro 3568 is another laptop that offers exceptional price to performance ratio. It is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. The Vostro 3568 has integrated graphics and runs on Windows 10. The built quality of the Dell Vostro 3568 is exceptional and it manages to handle day-to-day tasks very easily.

Asus Vivobook X407UA-BV345T

CPU: Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Intel 7th Generation CPU

1 TB HDD storage

Average battery life

The Asus Vivobook serves the needs of most students and working professionals. The build quality of the laptop is good and doesn't feel cheap. While it is a strict no-no for gamers because of the integrated graphics chipset, this laptop from Asus is a good choice if you want a machine for casual and entertainment purposes.

HP 14q-CS0005TU

CPU: Intel Core i3 7th Gen | Graphics: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Good Price-to-Performance Ratio

Has a Dedicated GPU

The HP 14q-CS0005TU is powered by 7th gen. Intel Core i3 processor making it a good performer in this price bracket. Users can play normal games on the machine but don't expect it to run some graphics intensive titles. On the outside, the laptop looks quite decent and has a good display panel.

Overall, this HP laptop fits the bill for anyone looking for one under Rs 30,000.

Lenovo Ideapad 330

CPU: Intel Core i3 (7th Gen) | Graphics: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Value for money

Full HD display

Integrated Graphics processor

The Lenovo Ideapad 330 features a 14-inch full HD display which is rare for laptops in this budget and is powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i3 coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is a good performer when it comes to entertainment or your office work and can well be your daily driver.