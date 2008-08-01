Asus Eee PC 701 gets makeover

Fans of small form factor notebooks will be glad to hear that the original Asus Eee PC 701 is soon set to get a bit of a makeover, according to latest reports.

The new Eee PC 701SD, as pictured here, will feature slightly sharper edges, an improved trackpad and a few other cool little design tweaks.

It seems Asus' designers just love fiddling with their Eees.

Atom replaces Celeron

Additionally, as well as the 4GB SSD flash memory version, Asus is rumoured to be readying a 30GB HDD version.

The same rumours also suggest that the Celeron chip is to be replaced by the Atom as seen in the Eee 901 and 1000 series.

As ever, TechRadar has contacted Asus for confirmation and further info pertaining to these rumours. Stay tuned for more updates on this and also on Asus' new "ultimate" and "pro fashion" Eee PCs which look likely to be releasing this coming September.