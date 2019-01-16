Xbox One X tips and tricks: get the most out of your Xbox console

Your new Xbox One X – or Xbox One S – sits in front of you. Sure, you can figure out how to turn the thing on, even how to get your discs or downloaded games going (we hope). But when it comes to really getting under the hood with everything your new games machine can do, there are all sorts of features and functions that you might miss at first glance.

As a console generation, the Xbox One already has a lot to offer: with expanded backwards compatibility, ever cheaper Xbox Live offers, and the hardware upgrades to the Xbox One S and 4K powerhouse Xbox One X.

So things have changed a lot since the early days of the Xbox One, and this guide will tell you everything you need to get the most of your Xbox console – at least, until the next Xbox generation comes around.

From convenient short-cuts to little-known freebies, here are 40 must-know tips and tricks to squeezing every last bit of value out of your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X – whichever model you've gone for.

Want to see the Xbox One X in action? See the video below!