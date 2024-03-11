This number 1 best-selling Ninja Air Fryer is back to its Black Friday price at Amazon

Air fryers were again hugely popular over Black Friday, but don't worry if you missed out on all the best deals during the end-of-year mega-sales. Some of those offers are back again today, including a terrific low price for a number-one best-seller from Ninja.

You can now get this Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max at Amazon for £179.99 (was £249.99). It's one of the manufacturer's largest models with a 9.5L capacity and dual basket design that allows you to cook multiple foods at once and have them finish simultaneously using the six preset functions.

There are cheaper dual-basket air fryers available, but we awarded this one four stars in our Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max review. A big downside was the cost, so it's well worth considering following this £70 discount. It brings it closer in price to similar models and it's now only slightly more expensive than smaller-sized appliances from the likes of Tefal, Corosi and Instant which also feature in our best air fryer guide.

See more on our hand-picked favourite below as well as a wider selection of the best air fryer deals available today if you want to compare your options.

Today's best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max: was £269.99 now £179.99 Amazon

Amazon has this Ninja Air Fryer Max available for a record-low price today, equalling the offer we last saw over Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions, and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

More of today's best air fryer deals

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Tower T17012 Air Fryer: was £69.99 now £45.98 at Amazon

If you want more capacity then this Tower Air Fryer is the next best offer available today. It has a 4.3L basket, which is more suitable for a couple or small family, while the multiple cooking functions allow you to fry, roast, grill and bake with ease. It has been cheaper before by up to £10, but this is a historic low price outside of major sales such as Black Friday.