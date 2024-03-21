Best-selling Ninja Air Fryer drops to a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Even if you've paid minimal attention to the booming air fryer craze then you've undoubtedly heard that Ninja makes some of the best air fryers you can buy. And now's a great time to try the kitchen tech for yourself as one of Ninja's best-selling models is back down to a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale.

The retailer has this popular Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max down to £179.99 (was £249.99). This £70 discount is the same offer we saw over Black Friday, which brings it closer in price to smaller-sized appliances from budget brands such as Tefal, Cosori and Instant.

It's still a premium product and there are cheaper air fryers available, but we'd argue it's worth paying the extra to get the appliance we awarded four stars in our Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max review. You get one of the manufacturer's largest air fryers with a 9.5L capacity and dual basket design that allows you to cook multiple foods at once and have them finish simultaneously using the six preset functions.

Ultimate;y, it's one of the best air fryer deals if you want a high-end machine at a more palatable price. If you want to pay less, I've included several other offers on air fryers we'd recommend from our full Amazon Spring Sale coverage that might better suit your budget or needs.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FAF400UKCP-Amazon-Exclusive-Drawers-Functions%2Fdp%2FB09XF7NKV5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £269.99 now £179.99 Amazon

Amazon has this Ninja Air Fryer Max available for a record-low price today, equalling the offer we last saw over Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions, and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FInstant-Pot-Mechancial-Air-Fryer%2Fdp%2FB0B39GJQNR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Tower T17012 Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTower-Circulation-Technology-Adjustable-Temperature%2Fdp%2FB077B9X3SB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £69.99 now £42.99 at Amazon

If you want more capacity then this Tower Air Fryer is the next best offer available today. It has a 4.3L basket, which is more suitable for a couple or small family, while the multiple cooking functions allow you to fry, roast, grill and bake with ease. It has been cheaper before by £10 but that was over three years ago so and offer like that is never coming back. Today's price is the lowest we've seen since Black Friday.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCOSORI-Onetouch-Tempered-Nonstick-CAF-L501-KUK%2Fdp%2FB0936FGLQS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £99.99 now £59.84 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/cosori-pro-le-air-fryer-l501" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a great low price when you apply the 10% off coupon on the store page. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.