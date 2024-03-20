Amazon launches huge spring sale in the UK - see the best 70+ deals

After teasing us with a few early offers throughout the week, the massive Amazon Spring sale is now live with hundreds upon hundreds of deals available at the retailer.

If you don't want to venture into the mountain of deals yourself, I've searched through this full sale this morning and picked out all of the best ones I recommend. There are some fantastic bargains on smart home tech and kitchen appliances, as well as some record-low prices on Amazon devices and some of our top-rated headphones here at TechRadar.

While it's not quite as expansive as an Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday sale, there are still excellent deals up for grabs. It's well worth checking out if you've had something on your shopping list for a while or are just looking for a little tech treat.

Myself and the rest of the TechRadar deals team have over a decade of experience covering similar deals events so we know when an offer is worth adding to your basket or leaving on the digital aisles. We track prices and trends to bring you the biggest discounts on the most popular products so you have the most useful and up-to-date information before hitting that buy button.

We've combined all of that knowledge and experience to bring you all the best deals and hand-picked recommendations from the Amazon Spring sale. So, have a browse at what's on offer now and stick with us for further updates as we uncover more treasures throughout the sale from March 20 - 25.

The 10 best deals I recommend

Ninja AF180UK Max Pro 6.2L Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNinja-Digital-Non-Stick-Dishwasher-AF180UK%2Fdp%2FB0CP43NP25%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £169.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

It's been down to £99 when bought direct from the manufacturer but this is the next best price we've seen for the latest compact Ninja Air Fryer. It's fantastic value for money at this close to £100 and the largest of the manufacturer's single-drawer air fryers with a 6.2L cooking capacity. It's also easy to use with six pre-set cooking modes and contains dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Sony WF-C500: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-C500-Wireless-Headphones-Built-Black%2Fdp%2FB09FKGJ1CB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £90 now £47.50 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wf-c500" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. At almost half price, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is a return to the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6R4SGDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fring-video-doorbell-by-amazon%2Fdp%2FB0931VRJT5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

PlayStation 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £479 now £409 at Amazon

This is the first big discount we've seen on the newest and slimmest PlayStation 5 console that's 24% lighter and 30% smaller than the ginormous original version. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and replaces a USB-A port on the front of the console with a second USB-C port to more easily charge your controllers. Prime members also save an extra £20 at the checkout. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-model-group-slim-10258393.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£409 at Currys

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHisense-Inch-VIDAA-Smart-43E6KTUK%2Fdp%2FB0C4Z7VJP4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £211 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Stratos-Cordless-IZ420UKT-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0B42P2TXX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £499.99 now £279 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/shark-stratos-cordless-with-clean-sense-iq-iz862h-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 120 minutes and a free pet tool is also included in this version. A version with one battery and no pet tool is also <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Stratos-Cordless-IZ420UKT-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0B42KZTH2%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">available for £229 at Amazon.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoPro-HERO12-Black-Waterproof-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB0CF3VVTLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £349 at Amazon

You can now get a £50 discount on the GoPro Hero12 Black for a limited time at Amazon, bringing it down to within £10 of the previous record-low price. It's a terrific price for our favourite action cam that can shoot impressively stable ultra-wide video and photos in 4K with HDR support. A version with an accessory bundle is also on sale for £50 more, which gets you some useful extras such as a hand grip, head strap, rechargeable battery and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgopro-hero12-black-4k-ultra-hd-action-camera-black-10254951.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£349.99 at Currys

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-30W-Charger-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BYZFBQR1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £449 now £309 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's down to a new record-low price in this deal – and bundled with a fast 30W charger that's usually £25 by itself. This phone is the brand's latest mid-range device and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7. Despite that, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being around £100 - £200 cheaper.

Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB087VLP2RT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

There's good news if you want to get some local multiplayer on the go or pick up a new gamepad as multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are available from £36.99 at Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use controller is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past.

Asus Chromebook Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CX3402CBA-i3-1215U-Operating%2Fdp%2FB0CFM5SG9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/the-best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

Bosch Aquatak 120: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBosch-Pressure-EasyAquatak-Home-Included%2Fdp%2FB088KSGGGR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

I bought this over Prime Day and think it's a great mid-range pressure washer for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a new record-low price so it's a great offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08C1RR8JM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for £29.99 but it has been as low as £19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB091G31KSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version is just £5 more, you may want to go for that and save yourself from the biggest frustrations we found when testing it for our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-cube%2Fdp%2FB09BZVGR73%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

This latest discount brings Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, there's Alexa built-in, too, for easy-to-use voice controls and smart features.

Kindle Paperwhite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fkindle-paperwhite-16-gb-now-with-a-68-display-and-adjustable-warm-light-denim%2Fdp%2FB095J41W29%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price and one of the better offers for the popular ereader I've seen outside of the major sales. We found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Spring Sale sale includes the Echo Pop for £19.99. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun if basic option in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-dot-2022%2Fdp%2FB09B96TG33%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot has been as low as £21.99 in the past so there will be opportunities to grab it for less later in the year - especially if you're a Prime member. But this is still a decent discount if you want to buy the 5th generation smart speaker today. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-5-3rd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09B2R18PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer in the Amazon Spring Sale is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's £5 more than the record low but still a solid deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Best of all? You don't need to be a Prime member to buy it at the offer price.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-3-generation%2Fdp%2FB0BLS36M5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This brand-new version of Amazon's mid-range smart home hub offers all the same useful features you'd expect but with a refreshed design and a few technical upgrades to audio quality and the camera to improve the overall experience. You can use the eight-inch HD display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. This offer is a new historic low price.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-2nd-generation-2021-release%2Fdp%2FB084TNK1NL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the older version of its handy smart screen back to its cheapest-ever price in the Spring Sale. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fall-new-echo-show-10-hd-smart-display-with-motion-and-alexa-charcoal%2Fdp%2FB084P3KP2R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £259.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

This has the most advanced features of Amazon's smart displays. It includes an HD screen that can rotate 360 degrees to follow you as you move, a high-res camera that has been enhanced with auto-framing, and richer audio. While it's more expensive than other models (and has been £30 cheaper in the past) we still gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-10-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Echo Show 10 review.

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-auto-2nd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09Y13TCNZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Add the safety and convenience of voice controls to your car with this latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto for its cheapest price ever. As well as playing music, checking traffic reports and making calls, the Echo Auto can also control smart devices in your home so you can turn up the heating or turn on lights so they're ready for when you get home. An aux cable and a fast in-car charger are also included.

Amazon Smart Plug: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-smart-plug-works-with-alexa%2Fdp%2FB082YTKC47%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £24.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6RCT41N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £189.98 now £94.99 at Amazon

Here's another bundle deal that combines a Ring Video Doorbell and a smart display, which is an excellent companion to a video doorbell. Amazon has this good value option with a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundled together with a solid saving of almost £100. Amazon's mini smart display is great in its own right – it's not perfect, but it was still worthy of four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-5" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Show 5 review because of its helpful Alexa integrations.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B831STBX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £27.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fblink-video-doorbell-two-way-audio-hd-video-motion-and-chime-app-alerts-easy-setup-and-alexa-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SG68DY9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest sale features the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £38.99 - that's just £4 more than the record-low price from last year's Black Friday. The Blink Video Doorbell can be set up with batteries or wired, it alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio. A good choice if you want a basic and budget smart doorbell.

Blink Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fintroducing-blink-mini-compact-indoor-plug-in-smart-security-camera-1080-hd-video-motion-detection-works-with-alexa%2Fdp%2FB07X37DT9M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £29.99 now £18.49 at Amazon

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/blink-mini" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Blink Mini is always a best-seller during sales events because it's so cheap and versatile. Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £18.49, which is only £1.50 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.