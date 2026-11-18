Beat your PBs with total health and activity tracking, with up to 57% off Garmin watches for Black Friday
From Fenix to Vivoactive, there’s a deal for any budget — with prices from AU$247
Black Friday is often when I set aside cash for big purchases, especially since my job is to hunt deals and discounts, and Amazon Australia has certainly delivered with its Black Friday sale that kicked off yesterday.
Garmin’s smartwatches and fitness trackers can certainly be considered a splurge, with some models retailing close to AU$2,000 and its entry-level options still costing a decent chunk of change at full price. So seeing a whole bunch of the brand’s offerings with around 50% off at Amazon was quite the spectacle, with an excellent entry-level option — the Vivoactive 5 — available for as low as AU$247.
• Shop Amazon's Black Friday sale here
Whether you’re looking for a full-featured flagship with lots of features to equip you for a multi-day adventure in the Aussie bush, or you just want a nice-looking watch to make sure you get all your steps in for the day, there’s something for you with these 7 deals below:
The Vivoactive 5 resembles a more conventional smartwatch, swapping out the monochrome display in Garmin's older offerings with a vibrant AMOLED screen. It also has some features found in more expensive Garmin watches like on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.
Our Garmin Fenix 8 review called the flagship from 2024 ‘rugged, expensive perfection’ and gave it a perfect five stars. The watch is built like a tank but still relatively sleek given its feature set, which includes a built-in LED torch, a microphone and speaker for calls, dive watch capabilities and more. This is the first time we’ve seen the Fenix 8 hit below the AU$1,000 mark, partly because of the launch of the Fenix 9 earlier this year.
The Forerunner 265 is a fantastic mid-tier running watch and was the first Forerunner model to come with a touchscreen display when it debuted in 2023. Our reviewer called it the “one of the best watches Garmin has ever made”, praising its familiar yet different feel. If you want a smaller watch, the 42mm Forerunner 265S is available for the same price.
Aimed to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra lines, Garmin’s Venu X1 ditches the chunky and thick-bezeled look for a square design and slim 7.9mm chassis. Our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, noting the comparatively short battery life and high price as the biggest criticisms, but this deal takes care of the latter in spades.
The Garmin Instinct 2 has a rugged exterior that's thermal and shock resistant, as well as water-rated to 100m, making it the perfect watch for bushwalkers and hikers. This version has solar power to help make the already long battery life go even further. This discount makes this great watch a tempting buy for hikers and trail runners alike. If you have larger wrists, the 50mm Instinct 2X Solar is also discounted to AU$384.
This version of the ultra-rugged Instinct 2 watch is designed for truck drivers looking to stay fit and track their health while they go on long-haul journeys. The Dezl edition includes prompts for doing short-break workouts with tutorials designed to fit within a driver’s designated break times. The battery is rated for 28 days, and this version has Garmin Pay contactless payments.
Want to add a bit more character to your rugged Garmin Instinct watch? The Instinct Crossover is essentially another Instinct 2 variant with physical analogue hands on top of the screen and a metal-accented bezel to give it a classic watch look. There are also useful upgrades over the base Instinct 2, like more storage (64MB vs 32MB) and an upgraded GPS chipset that accesses more satellite systems.
Any of these deals not quite your cup of tea? Check out the latest coupon codes that you can use to save on smartwatches, bike computers, GPS units and more at Garmin Australia.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.