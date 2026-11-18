Black Friday is often when I set aside cash for big purchases, especially since my job is to hunt deals and discounts, and Amazon Australia has certainly delivered with its Black Friday sale that kicked off yesterday.

Garmin’s smartwatches and fitness trackers can certainly be considered a splurge, with some models retailing close to AU$2,000 and its entry-level options still costing a decent chunk of change at full price. So seeing a whole bunch of the brand’s offerings with around 50% off at Amazon was quite the spectacle, with an excellent entry-level option — the Vivoactive 5 — available for as low as AU$247.

• Shop Amazon's Black Friday sale here

Whether you’re looking for a full-featured flagship with lots of features to equip you for a multi-day adventure in the Aussie bush, or you just want a nice-looking watch to make sure you get all your steps in for the day, there’s something for you with these 7 deals below:

Save 51% (AU$252) Garmin Vivoactive 5: was AU$499 now AU$247 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 resembles a more conventional smartwatch, swapping out the monochrome display in Garmin's older offerings with a vibrant AMOLED screen. It also has some features found in more expensive Garmin watches like on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.

Save 46% (AU$852) Garmin Fenix 8: was AU$1,849 now AU$997 at Amazon Our Garmin Fenix 8 review called the flagship from 2024 ‘rugged, expensive perfection’ and gave it a perfect five stars. The watch is built like a tank but still relatively sleek given its feature set, which includes a built-in LED torch, a microphone and speaker for calls, dive watch capabilities and more. This is the first time we’ve seen the Fenix 8 hit below the AU$1,000 mark, partly because of the launch of the Fenix 9 earlier this year.

Save 47% (AU$701) Garmin Venu X1: was AU$1,499 now AU$798 at Amazon Aimed to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra lines, Garmin’s Venu X1 ditches the chunky and thick-bezeled look for a square design and slim 7.9mm chassis. Our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, noting the comparatively short battery life and high price as the biggest criticisms, but this deal takes care of the latter in spades.

Save 50% (AU$425) Garmin Instinct Crossover: was AU$849 now AU$424 at Amazon Want to add a bit more character to your rugged Garmin Instinct watch? The Instinct Crossover is essentially another Instinct 2 variant with physical analogue hands on top of the screen and a metal-accented bezel to give it a classic watch look. There are also useful upgrades over the base Instinct 2, like more storage (64MB vs 32MB) and an upgraded GPS chipset that accesses more satellite systems.

Any of these deals not quite your cup of tea? Check out the latest coupon codes that you can use to save on smartwatches, bike computers, GPS units and more at Garmin Australia.