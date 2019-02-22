The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals: the pre-order details

After plenty of Samsung leaks showing off many details of the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and more, we've got finally got the official look on the newest devices from Samsung. The Galaxy S10 Plus is the biggest, highest-specced version you'll be able to get until the Galaxy S10 5G launches.

Since the Galaxy S10 5G will have limited-time exclusivity with Verizon, the Galaxy S10 Plus is likely to be a top contender for most shoppers looking to get Samsung's best offering with a big screen.

It has a new processor in the Snapdragon 855 (or the Exynos equivalent depending on your region) chipset, dual front-facing cameras for depth effects, and triple rear cameras (wide, ultra wide and telephoto) for flexibility that will surely improve the Samsung camera experience. Then there's the 6.4-inch Infinity-O display, which offers an incredible 93.1% screen-to-body ratio.

With all that, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus won't come cheap, unfortunately. But we've got the details on deals from mobile carriers that can help by spreading out the cost of the devices over months and years, get you a discount, or perhaps score you some freebies.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals ? Editor's Pick $999.99 View Recommended $999.99 View $999.99 View $999.99 Preorder Show More Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus pre-order deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $999.99 at AT&T | Buy a Galaxy S10 Plus and get one free

While other carriers may be offering a free Galaxy S10e for customers that pre-order a new Galaxy phone, AT&T ups the ante by giving Galaxy S10 Plus customers a second plus-sized phone for free. They need to be purchased on AT&T's Next installment program, and you'll need a new line of service. But, this is a potential $1,000 discount. AT&T is also throwing in a $100 Visa Reward Card with online pre-orders. Free Galaxy Buds are also included for pre-orders.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $999.99 at Verizon | Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, get up to $750 off a second

Verizon helps you keep your options open with this deal on the Galaxy S10 Plus. As long as you're getting at least one new line of service, you can order two Galaxy S10 devices, and you'll save $750 off the second phone. That means you can get one Galaxy S10 Plus and a free Galaxy S10e or $750 off another Galaxy S10 Plus. You also get free Galaxy Buds if you pre-order.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $999.99 at T-Mobile | Save up to $390 on the S10 Plus with a trade-in or new line, plus free Galaxy Buds for pre-orders

T-Mobile has a few ways you can avoid the sticker shock on the new Galaxy S10 Plus. If you activate a new line of service and get the phone on a 24- or 36-month installment plan, you can save $390. You can also trade in a device for up to $390 off. Best of all, T-Mobile won't make you pick between options, so you can trade in a phone and activate a new line for major savings, though it's unclear if you can get the full trade-in credit available. If you pre-order before March 7, you can also get free Samsung Galaxy Buds.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $999.99 at Sprint | Lease a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and get a free Galaxy S10e lease and free Galaxy Buds

If you're not getting the Galaxy S10 Plus on your own, you can score a good deal from Sprint. Customers activating two new lines or one upgrade and one new line and leasing a Galaxy S10 Plus can get a free lease on a Galaxy S10e. Sprint is also offering free Galaxy Buds and 50% off the Galaxy for customers who pre-orders.View Deal