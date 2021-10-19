New MacBook Pro pre-orders: where to buy the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max laptops

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) were announced at yesterday's Apple Unleashed event, with both new models set to be released on October 26. Up to that date, you can pre-order either new MacBook Pro model directly from the Apple Store. This is the only place you can buy early ahead of the launch next week.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding these latest models as both feature the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chip. What exactly does this mean? Well, a more in-depth breakdown is offered in that previous link, but the short version is as follows. It's Apple's latest processor and it promises some incredible performance capabilities in the new MacBook Pro that creative professionals should appreciate.

If you want to ensure you get the latest MacBook Pro before the end of the year, your safest option is to pre-order now from Apple directly. The all-important links are just below.

You could also wait to pick one up from other retailers once the general sale begins on October 26, but we think you're going to need to act fast. We'll add those MacBook Pro pre-orders to our list below as soon as we spot any live store pages.

MacBook Pro 14-inch pre-orders

The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch is currently available to pre-order through the Apple Store only. You also have the option to trade in your old Apple laptop and get credit against your new purchase.

Other retailers should have stock available to buy from October 26. We'll add those below as soon as we spot them.

MacBook Pro 14-inch: from $1999/£1899 at Apple

Currently, two versions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch are available to pre-order from Apple. Both of these iterations feature the M1 Pro chip, which promises to be much faster than the previous M1 chip. Customisability options include the choice between a 512GB or 1TB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16-inch pre-orders

As with the previous model the MacBook Pro 16-inch is exclusively available to pre-order from the Apple Store. The laptop also goes on general sale from October 26, which is when other retailers should put their store pages live. We'll add them to the Apple listing below as soon as possible.

MacBook Pro 16-inch: from $2499/£2399 at Apple

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes in three variations at the Apple Store. The first two feature the M1 Pro chip and offer either 512GB or 1TB SSD storage. You also have the option to upgrade to the extremely powerful and most expensive M1 Max chip.

Given these two new models are launching so close to November and the mega retail event that is Black Friday, it's extremely unlikely we'll see them featured in this year's Black Friday MacBook Pro deals. There could be price cuts on the older M1 MacBook, though, so there should be savings to be had there.

Either way, as we've seen with other highly sought-after tech items, the ongoing issues with the global supply chain means that stock will be very limited over the coming months. Get a pre-order in now so you don't miss out.