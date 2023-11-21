Trtl Coupon Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Trlt offer free shipping? Yes, free shipping is included on all Trtl products. In all cases, standard delivery is conducted via DHL and orders placed before 3pm CST on Monday to Friday are usually dispatched within one business day. Delivery takes between 3 - 8 days. The company also offers a priority shipping service for $14.99 if you need the item faster, which aims to deliver between 2 - 5 business days.

Can you wash the Trtl Pillow? Washing either the Trtl pillow or Pillow Plus is a matter of removing its plastic inserts before washing on a cool 30-degree wash. Trtl has provided a video guide on how to do this correctly.

Can you wear over ear headphones with Trtl? Yes. According to Trtl, the pillow can be used with many different types of the best travel headphones with the device working well with noise-canceling headphones as well as other earphones or headphones.

What is the difference between Trtl Pillow and Trtl Pillow Plus? Both pillows offer a C-shaped plastic insert to keep your head and neck in a safe position. The Trtl Pillow Plus differs by offering adjustable height settings and extra memory foam padding. It also has more breathable cover fabric. It's designed to fit all sizes and heights with the breathable mesh designed to regulate temperature.

What is the Trtl returns policy? Trtl offers a 100-day returns policy. The item needs to be unused and in the same condition as it was received. It also needs to be in the original packaging. Returns are free in the US and you simply have to request one via the Trtl contact page.

How do I contact Trtl customer services? The primary way to contact Trtl is via its Contact Us form on its website. From there, it's possible to choose why you're getting in contact, before explaining your issue or question. It's also possible to email the company directly via hello@trtltravel.com

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the Trtl newsletter: Sign up for the Trtl newsletter with your email address and you'll receive a 10% off promo code to use on any full-priced item on the site. It takes seconds to sign up for and you’ll also receive regular updates on anything new going on at the site.

Shop around major retail sales events: Trtl often hosts sales at the same time as other major retailers. For instance, during Black Friday, it has discounts on all its products ranging from 10% to up to 40% off some items. It's also worth checking around popular travelling times of year such as ahead of the school summer holidays.

Buy Trtl bundles for the whole family: The best savings come from buying in bulk. Rather than buying one pillow for yourself, you can save more by also buying a pillow for your spouse or child. Some bundles also add passport covers, compression socks and other free gifts. Plan ahead and work out what the whole household needs before buying anything individually.

Follow Trtl’s on social media: Trtl has an active social media presence across all the most familiar networks like Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram. Sign up to them to keep informed of any new developments, including when pre-orders for highly sought-after items become available.

How to use Trtl promo codes 1) Select the Trtl promo code you wish to use from this page, then copy it to your clipboard. 2) Find the product you want to buy from Trtl then click "Add to Cart" to add it to your shopping cart. 3) Click "Checkout" if you've finished adding items to your shopping cart, then enter all your delivery and payment details. 4) On the right-hand side, where it says "Discount code or gift card", paste the Trtl promo code in then click "Apply". 5) The discount should now be added to your order providing the promo code is valid for your particular purchase. Otherwise, try a different promo code that's relevant to your purchase. 6) Complete the checkout process to finish ordering your item. The shipping total won't appear until you've finished entering your shipping address and may alter the final amount that you will end up paying, depending on whether you choose a paid service or not.

