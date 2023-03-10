GameStop promo codes for June 2023
These 9 GameStop promo codes can help you save money off consoles, games, accessories, PC peripherals and more from the specialist retailer.
FAQs
Can you get free shipping from GameStop?
Free shipping is only available at GameStop when you spend over $59. Orders will arrive between 1 - 3 days after dispatch. For any items below that price point, shipping costs vary depending on what you have ordered. You can see these shipping and handling fees in the cart.
Can I buy GameStop gift cards?
Absolutely. If you’re not completely sure what to buy then you can add funds to a GameStop gift card. These are available to buy both in-store and online, and can also be used in physical stores or on the GameStop website. Gift cards do not have an expiration date and can even be topped up at a later date. You can also buy gift cards for specific brands such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Steam, Fortnite, Roblox, and more.
What is GameStop’s returns policy?
Generally, you have 15 days from receiving your item to return or exchange it at GameStop. This drops to seven days for any second-hand items, or increases to 30 days for unopened PCs, laptops, monitors, software and hardware. Orders can be returned in-store for free, but shipped items require you to pay a fee of $8.99.
How do I contact GameStop customer support?
You can contact GameStop's customer support team by emailing care@gamestop.com or by calling 1-800-883-8895.
Hints and Tips
Sign up to PowerUp Rewards Pro: If you plan to shop at GameStop regularly then you should consider signing up for PowerUp Rewards Pro. This is GameStop’s rewards program that gives you points every time you shop that can be redeemed on coupons to spend across the store. On top of that, you’ll receive a $5 gift card to spend each month, exclusive access to events and sales, plus an extra 10% more when you trade in your old games and consoles. Membership costs $14.99 but you get all of this back through reward points and coupons.
Check the clearance sale: The clearance section at GameStop is regularly updated with new products - and it’s here where you can usually find some of the biggest discounts on the site. It can be a real mixed bag of goods, with everything from games to PC peripherals and toys all included. It should be your first port of call if you’re after a bargain.
Trade in for extra savings: If you’ve got a pile of old games or consoles that you no longer play then consider trading them in at GameStop to get money off future purchases. Trade-in values change all the time, but it’s a good way to turn unused items into money to spend on the next big release or a brand-new console. If you’d prefer cash, the trade-in value is usually about 20% lower than store credit. However, PowerUp Rewards Pro members get an extra 10% on trade-ins, too.
How to use GameStop promo codes
1) Complete your shopping and add all your items to the cart.
2) Hit the view cart button or click the basket icon at the top of the page.
3) Underneath the order summary, click the enter promo code button.
4) Paste your copied promo code into the text box and hit submit.
5) Check the updated price in your cart if it was successfully applied.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
About GameStop
GameStop is an American video games retailer that specialises in selling games consoles, software, PC gaming peripherals and gaming merchandise. It was founded in 1984 under the name Babbage’s, before changing to its current operating name in 1999. Even following the larger shift to online spending and digital video games in recent years, there are still over 3,000 GameStop stores nationwide across the US. The company also operates various stores in other regions such as Canada, Australia and Europe. For many, GameStop is one of the most well-known shopping destinations when it comes to video games. PS5 deals, Xbox deals and Nintendo Switch deals are certainly still the company’s main offerings, but it has also expanded over the years to incorporate more toys and pop culture goods as part of its catalogue, alongside the popular gaming magazine Game Informer. You'll find the latest GameStop promo codes on this page to help you save money on gaming goods.
