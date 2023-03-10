FAQs

Can you get free shipping from GameStop? Free shipping is only available at GameStop when you spend over $59. Orders will arrive between 1 - 3 days after dispatch. For any items below that price point, shipping costs vary depending on what you have ordered. You can see these shipping and handling fees in the cart.

Can I buy GameStop gift cards? Absolutely. If you’re not completely sure what to buy then you can add funds to a GameStop gift card. These are available to buy both in-store and online, and can also be used in physical stores or on the GameStop website. Gift cards do not have an expiration date and can even be topped up at a later date. You can also buy gift cards for specific brands such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Steam, Fortnite, Roblox, and more.

What is GameStop’s returns policy? Generally, you have 15 days from receiving your item to return or exchange it at GameStop. This drops to seven days for any second-hand items, or increases to 30 days for unopened PCs, laptops, monitors, software and hardware. Orders can be returned in-store for free, but shipped items require you to pay a fee of $8.99.

How do I contact GameStop customer support? You can contact GameStop's customer support team by emailing care@gamestop.com or by calling 1-800-883-8895.

Hints and Tips

Sign up to PowerUp Rewards Pro: If you plan to shop at GameStop regularly then you should consider signing up for PowerUp Rewards Pro. This is GameStop’s rewards program that gives you points every time you shop that can be redeemed on coupons to spend across the store. On top of that, you’ll receive a $5 gift card to spend each month, exclusive access to events and sales, plus an extra 10% more when you trade in your old games and consoles. Membership costs $14.99 but you get all of this back through reward points and coupons.

Check the clearance sale: The clearance section at GameStop is regularly updated with new products - and it’s here where you can usually find some of the biggest discounts on the site. It can be a real mixed bag of goods, with everything from games to PC peripherals and toys all included. It should be your first port of call if you’re after a bargain.

Trade in for extra savings: If you’ve got a pile of old games or consoles that you no longer play then consider trading them in at GameStop to get money off future purchases. Trade-in values change all the time, but it’s a good way to turn unused items into money to spend on the next big release or a brand-new console. If you’d prefer cash, the trade-in value is usually about 20% lower than store credit. However, PowerUp Rewards Pro members get an extra 10% on trade-ins, too.