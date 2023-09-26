FAQs

Is there free shipping from Seattle Coffee Gear? All purchases over $49 include free shipping to any address in the contiguous United States. Free shipping does not apply to orders going to Alaska, Hawaii, APO/military addresses or any international orders. You can also pay extra for expedited delivery in certain cases.

Can you price match Seattle Coffee Gear? Yes, Seattle Coffee Gear has an online form for helping with price matches. Items need to be sold by an official, US-based retailer of the brand with Costco and auction sites not eligible. The item also needs to be currently in stock and the price needs to be publicly advertised. From there, you can arrange a price match by contacting the company.

Does Seattle Coffee Gear repair espresso machines? Seattle Coffee Gear has a dedicated repair team with its repair center based in Lynnwood, WA. Repairs are by appointment only with a $55 diagnostic fee in place for all coffee machines out of warranty. The repair center also offers tune-up services for minor issues.

What is the Seattle Coffee Gear returns policy? If you receive a damaged or defective unit, you have a five-day window to check for damage before returning it for a replacement unit. In the case of an unwanted purchase, you have 30 days from the shipping date to return the item. Shipping and handling fees are not reimbursed if you have changed your mind regarding a purchase. All machines must be returned in 'Like New' condition otherwise you will also be subject to a refurbishment fee.

How do I contact Seattle Coffee Gear? If you need to contact Seattle Coffee Gear, you have options. Live chat is available from its website, while you can also email at either support@seattlecoffeegear.com or sales@seattlecoffeegear.com. If you prefer to call them, you can call toll-free at 866-372-4734 with the dedicated support line at 866-499-3351 and sales line available at 866-499-3341. The sales line is available from 8am to 6pm PT Monday to Friday, while the customer service line is available 7am to 5pm PT Monday to Friday.

Hints and Tips

Consider buying refurbished products: Seattle Coffee Gear stocks an extensive supply of refurbished models. These are items returned by customers or the manufacturer and then refurbished so they're as good as new but with lower prices. In some cases, the item is a demo unit which means it's been used frequently but the machine is taken apart, rebuilt and restored to its finer glory. Just expect to see a few minor cosmetic blemishes in exchange for the nice discount.

Buy open box returns: Often even cheaper than refurbished models, Seattle Coffee Gear also sells open box items. These are customer returns that have been lightly used before being returned within 30 days. All open box machines are in perfect working order but they may have minor scuffs or dings. All essential items are included but they may not come with some accessories or filters.

Check out the sale: Seattle Coffee Gear runs sales throughout the year. These take place during holiday periods like Black Friday, July 4th, and Labor Day, but even outside of those times, there are big price cuts going on. Check to see what's available. Also, check the site's closeout section which offers items no longer available from the manufacturer.

Check out the bundle deals: Many people will want to buy a machine and a grinder. By buying one of the many bundle deals at Seattle Coffee Gear, you often save cash compared to buying such items individually. Take a look at what's out there and see if a bundle suits your needs as the savings can rack up fast.

Sign up for the Seattle Coffee Gear newsletter: Sign up for the site newsletter and you'll receive a heads-up any time there's a sale or exclusive deals are available. Even better, you also get a 10% off promo code which is useful in exchange for handing over your email address.