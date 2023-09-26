Seattle Coffee Gear promo codes for September 2023

Vouchers
By Jennifer Allen
last updated

Use one of these 12 Seattle Coffee Gear promo codes to save on orders of coffee machines & accessories from the leading brands.

code
Seattle Coffee Gear: Gain $90 off all products by adding this discount code and spending a minimum of $699
Ends: Wed 27 Sept 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 27 Sep 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Seattle Coffee Gear: Claim $60 off all purchases by adding this promo code and spending a minimum of $499
Ends: Thu 28 Sept 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 28 Sep 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Seattle Coffee Gear: Score $30 off all purchases by adding this coupon code and spending a minimum of $299
Ends: Wed 27 Sept 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 27 Sep 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
Seattle Coffee Gear sale: up to 23% off espresso machines
Ends: Wed 4 Oct 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear sale: up to 23% off coffee makers
Ends: Wed 4 Oct 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear sale: up to 23% off all sale products
Ends: Mon 9 Oct 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear: Receive 10% off first purchases by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Mon 30 Sept 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear: Grab an espresso machine now only $120
Ends: Wed 2 Oct 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear: Claim 30-days returns on all machines
Ends: Mon 30 Sept 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear: Score free shipping on purchases over $49
Ends: Tue 1 Oct 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear: Purchase a coffee maker for $200
Ends: Tue 1 Oct 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Seattle Coffee Gear sale: $30 off the DeLonghi Dedica coffee grinder
Ends: Thu 5 Oct 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount

FAQs

Is there free shipping from Seattle Coffee Gear?

All purchases over $49 include free shipping to any address in the contiguous United States. Free shipping does not apply to orders going to Alaska, Hawaii, APO/military addresses or any international orders. You can also pay extra for expedited delivery in certain cases.

Can you price match Seattle Coffee Gear?

Yes, Seattle Coffee Gear has an online form for helping with price matches. Items need to be sold by an official, US-based retailer of the brand with Costco and auction sites not eligible. The item also needs to be currently in stock and the price needs to be publicly advertised. From there, you can arrange a price match by contacting the company.

Does Seattle Coffee Gear repair espresso machines?

Seattle Coffee Gear has a dedicated repair team with its repair center based in Lynnwood, WA. Repairs are by appointment only with a $55 diagnostic fee in place for all coffee machines out of warranty. The repair center also offers tune-up services for minor issues.

What is the Seattle Coffee Gear returns policy?

If you receive a damaged or defective unit, you have a five-day window to check for damage before returning it for a replacement unit. In the case of an unwanted purchase, you have 30 days from the shipping date to return the item. Shipping and handling fees are not reimbursed if you have changed your mind regarding a purchase. All machines must be returned in 'Like New' condition otherwise you will also be subject to a refurbishment fee.

How do I contact Seattle Coffee Gear?

If you need to contact Seattle Coffee Gear, you have options. Live chat is available from its website, while you can also email at either support@seattlecoffeegear.com or sales@seattlecoffeegear.com. If you prefer to call them, you can call toll-free at 866-372-4734 with the dedicated support line at 866-499-3351 and sales line available at 866-499-3341. The sales line is available from 8am to 6pm PT Monday to Friday, while the customer service line is available 7am to 5pm PT Monday to Friday.

Hints and Tips

Consider buying refurbished products: Seattle Coffee Gear stocks an extensive supply of refurbished models. These are items returned by customers or the manufacturer and then refurbished so they're as good as new but with lower prices. In some cases, the item is a demo unit which means it's been used frequently but the machine is taken apart, rebuilt and restored to its finer glory. Just expect to see a few minor cosmetic blemishes in exchange for the nice discount.

Buy open box returns: Often even cheaper than refurbished models, Seattle Coffee Gear also sells open box items. These are customer returns that have been lightly used before being returned within 30 days. All open box machines are in perfect working order but they may have minor scuffs or dings. All essential items are included but they may not come with some accessories or filters.

Check out the sale: Seattle Coffee Gear runs sales throughout the year. These take place during holiday periods like Black Friday, July 4th, and Labor Day, but even outside of those times, there are big price cuts going on. Check to see what's available. Also, check the site's closeout section which offers items no longer available from the manufacturer.

Check out the bundle deals: Many people will want to buy a machine and a grinder. By buying one of the many bundle deals at Seattle Coffee Gear, you often save cash compared to buying such items individually. Take a look at what's out there and see if a bundle suits your needs as the savings can rack up fast.

Sign up for the Seattle Coffee Gear newsletter: Sign up for the site newsletter and you'll receive a heads-up any time there's a sale or exclusive deals are available. Even better, you also get a 10% off promo code which is useful in exchange for handing over your email address.

How to use Seattle Coffee Gear promo codes

1) Find the Seattle Coffee Gear promo code you wish to use from this page.

2) Go to the Seattle Coffee Gear website and find the item you want to buy.

3) Click "Add to Cart" to add the item to your shopping basket.

4) On the My Cart page, scroll down to the box labelled "Promo Code".

5) Paste your Seattle Coffee Gear promo code into this box then click Apply.

6) Your discount should now be applied to your purchase.

7) Continue the purchasing process to complete your order and wait for the product to arrive.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 


Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

Rate Seattle Coffee Gear Coupons

No ratings yet

About Seattle Coffee Gear

Formerly a coffee shop chain, Seattle Coffee Gear has evolved to have a strong online presence with its sale of espresso machines, grinders, coffee makers, and the coffee you need to add to such machines. Supplying both individual customers and commercial enterprises, Seattle Coffee Gear produces some of the most stylish yet practical coffee makers around. They're ideal for coffee fans looking for the premium touch compared to mass-produced options that dominate the best coffee makers field. With a strong online presence, Seattle Coffee Gear is a reliable force for education on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube with it providing a lot of advice and support for anyone keen to make the ultimate cup of coffee every time. The brand also has three retail locations, with stores in Kirkland, WA, Lynnwood, WA, and Palo Alto, CA. that offer events, coffee tastings, classes, and how-to workshops. On this page, you'll find the latest Seattle Coffee Gear promo codes to help you save on your order.

View All

Written by

Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 


Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

Popular Retailers

View all