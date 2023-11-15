FAQs

How much does Dormeo charge for delivery? Dormeo offers free delivery on all mattresses, beds and other select items. If you’ve ordered a small item or your order is under £79, you’ll be charged £4.95 for delivery.

How do I track my Dormeo order? When you order with Dormeo, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Dormeo account to check the status of your order.

Can I cancel my order with Dormeo? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so at any time prior to your order being processed. Simply click the ‘remove’ link next to the product ordered on the ‘My Order’ page on the website. You can also get in touch with the Dormeo customer service team.

Does Dormeo offer warranties? Dormeo offers warranties of up to 20 years on select mattresses. You can also find special warranties on memory foam, Octaspring and Octasmart mattresses. Dormeo also offers a 60-night trial on its mattresses so you can test it out for two months before deciding whether you’d like to return it or not.

What is the Dormeo returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Dormeo order, you can return it within 14 days of purchase. If you’ve bought a mattress, you can return it within 60 days, thanks to Dormeo’s 60-night trial. To start a return, get in contact with the Dormeo customer service team.

How do I contact Dormeo? To get in touch with Dormeo, you can call them on 0800 2248 361 or email them on customer.service@dormeo.co.uk.

Hints and Tips

Keep an eye out for sales: Save money on every order you make by shopping the Dormeo sale. Dormeo runs sales and clearances throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and many more. The types of deals you can expect to see include up to 50% off on select products and get kings for the price of doubles.

Sign up to the newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Dormeo by signing up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Dormeo emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, deals, product releases and much more, straight to your inbox.

Follow Dormeo on social media: For even more news from Dormeo, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Take advantage of the Dormeo 60-night trial: It’s always hard to decide whether your new mattress is the one of you. So, make sure to take full advantage of the Dormeo 60-night trial. Test, sleep and enjoy your Dormeo mattress for a full 60 nights, and if you decide that it’s just not for you, you can exchange or return it for a full refund.