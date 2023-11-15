Dormeo Discount Codes for November 2023
Use these 8 Dormeo discount codes to get more money off your next purchase at the mattress retailer.
FAQs
How much does Dormeo charge for delivery?
Dormeo offers free delivery on all mattresses, beds and other select items. If you’ve ordered a small item or your order is under £79, you’ll be charged £4.95 for delivery.
How do I track my Dormeo order?
When you order with Dormeo, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Dormeo account to check the status of your order.
Can I cancel my order with Dormeo?
If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so at any time prior to your order being processed. Simply click the ‘remove’ link next to the product ordered on the ‘My Order’ page on the website. You can also get in touch with the Dormeo customer service team.
Does Dormeo offer warranties?
Dormeo offers warranties of up to 20 years on select mattresses. You can also find special warranties on memory foam, Octaspring and Octasmart mattresses. Dormeo also offers a 60-night trial on its mattresses so you can test it out for two months before deciding whether you’d like to return it or not.
What is the Dormeo returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your Dormeo order, you can return it within 14 days of purchase. If you’ve bought a mattress, you can return it within 60 days, thanks to Dormeo’s 60-night trial. To start a return, get in contact with the Dormeo customer service team.
How do I contact Dormeo?
To get in touch with Dormeo, you can call them on 0800 2248 361 or email them on customer.service@dormeo.co.uk.
Hints and Tips
Keep an eye out for sales: Save money on every order you make by shopping the Dormeo sale. Dormeo runs sales and clearances throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and many more. The types of deals you can expect to see include up to 50% off on select products and get kings for the price of doubles.
Sign up to the newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Dormeo by signing up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Dormeo emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, deals, product releases and much more, straight to your inbox.
Follow Dormeo on social media: For even more news from Dormeo, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Take advantage of the Dormeo 60-night trial: It’s always hard to decide whether your new mattress is the one of you. So, make sure to take full advantage of the Dormeo 60-night trial. Test, sleep and enjoy your Dormeo mattress for a full 60 nights, and if you decide that it’s just not for you, you can exchange or return it for a full refund.
How to use Dormeo discount codes
1) Do your shopping at Dormeo, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.
2) Once at the checkout, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘Apply Discount Code’ underneath your order summary. Click this and the dropdown will appear.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply Discount’.
4) If valid, the page will refresh and the coupon code will be applied to your total.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate Dormeo Coupons
About Dormeo
Dormeo is a UK bed and mattress retailer. Founded in 2010, Dormeo has years of experience designing, manufacturing and selling mattresses and other bedding products. While Dormeo is primarily based online, the brand does have showrooms in High Wycombe and its mattresses are stocked by selected retailers in the UK. Dubbed as ‘memory foam specialists’, Dormeo is best known for its range of memory foam mattresses, toppers, protectors, pillows and other bedding. As one of Europe’s most trusted bed brands, Dormeo is a blend of European manufacturing and Italian design. The mattresses that Dormeo offer include memory foam, Octaspring, rolled, hybrid, pocket sprung and advanced. All its mattresses feature its Octaspring technology and Ecocell core that works to adapt to the body to add unrivalled support and innovative temperature control.
Other Dormeo Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.