Hyperoptic Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Is Hyperoptic owned by BT? Hyperoptic is independent from BT and other service providers like Virgin Media. That means you don't have to worry about scheduling switching between the two on the same day as you could theoretically have both services running at the same time. That includes if you're still in contract with BT with Hyperoptic promising to provide free broadband until the contract ends.

Is Hyperoptic better than fibre optic? Hyperoptic is different from regular fibre optic. It offers what it calls "full-fibre" with the connection going straight to your building rather than through street cabinets like other providers. By going through cabinets, the connection speed can vary depending on how close you are to the connection while going to the building means you should get a faster and more reliable connection.

Does Hyperoptic provide a router? You get a Hyperhub with all Hyperoptic packages - a router that is dual-band and designed for use with the Hyperoptic network. Different routers are available with the Hyperoptic engineer setting up the connection. It's also possible to purchase Wi-Fi extenders if you need to extend your network to other parts of your home, such as if you live in a large house.

Does Hyperoptic need a phone line? Hyperoptic does not require a phone line. It's possible to sign up for a broadband-only package. Alternatively, if you still want a way to call people, you can sign up for a broadband and phone plan which provides you with VoIP services to replace traditional phone lines.

How do I contact Hyperoptic? It's possible to get in touch with Hyperoptic via its Contact Us form. If you prefer to call, you can do so at 0333 332 1111 with the customer service team available 24/7. It's also possible to email at support@hyperoptic.com. If you prefer to use social media, Hyperoptic is available via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook from 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday. For any issues with ordering, the sales team can be contacted at 0203 836 9191 between 8am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.

Hints and Tips

Check you're eligible: Hyperoptic only operates in select towns and cities. While that reach has been expanding over the years, there's no guarantee your area is included. Check via the website's postcode checker before delving into any of the deals it offers to confirm you can join.

Commit to longer contract periods: Hyperoptic runs deals throughout the year but, crucially, the best ones are always the longest terms. Sign up for a 24-month contract and you'll save considerably over using the monthly rolling contract option. Both the activation fee and the monthly fee tend to be much lower for 24-month contracts over monthly rolling, and there are some small discounts compared to sticking with the more traditional 12-month contract length.

Think how much you need a phone line: Hyperoptic is a broadband provider that doesn't require you to have a landline with it. Instead, you can choose to add VoIP services. You may not need this if you already conduct all your phone business with your mobile phone. While the cost isn't huge, it all adds up so consider if you really need VoIP before committing to a contract that includes it.

Check the Hyperoptic Fair Fibre Plan: If you're part of a low-income family on a qualifying benefit such as Universal Credit, you might be eligible for Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan. It provides discounted prices for those on low incomes with basic 50MB and 150MB connections available on a monthly rolling contract and with no activation fee. Many types of benefits are eligible with the website offering further details or you can call 0203 318 3209 to check eligibility.

Sign up for a student discount: If you're a student, you can sign up for discounted Hyperoptic plans with broadband packages from 50MB to 1Gb depending on what you need. You just need to verify your eligibility as a student to unlock the better prices.

Sign up before your current contract ends: If you have fewer than nine months left with your current broadband provider, you can sign up for Hyperoptic now and enjoy that time period with the company for free. You'll need to commit to a 24-month residential package, but other than that, Hyperoptic just needs to see proof of your current broadband contract within 30 days of the service being activated. From there, you'll receive Hyperoptic broadband for free during that time period so you only pay for one broadband package at a time.