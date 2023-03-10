FAQs

Does 1Password offer discounts? As you’ll see from the various coupon codes available at any given time, 1Password offers a range of discounted product options. This can include savings on password manager products for families, businesses and teams, dependent on their need. 1Password currently offers a range of coupon code savings, with anything up to 50% off its family plans, along with providing a free 14-day try-before-you-buy option.

Can I try 1Password for free? 1Password has a couple of product options if you’d like to try it before you buy. This includes the best value 1Password Families free package, which can be used without cost for a 14-day trial period. The most basic 1Password package can also be used for free over a 14-day period and comes with an impressive set of features and functions.

Does 1Password offer coupon codes for students? 1Password, as is the case with any software or services provider can change its coupon offers at any time, but as an example it has recently been possible for students to use the application for a period of six months without having to pay a fee.

Is there any kind of support from 1Password? There’s a dedicated support team at hand for tackling any issues you may have, either with your account or any of the features and functions. The 1Password help team can offer one-on-one support for no additional charge.

Hints and tips

New Customers: Keep an eye out for the first order discounts that are frequently offered by 1Password. These come in the shape of discount coupon codes for anyone who doesn't have an existing account with the password manager software provider.

Existing Customers: There are often discount codes available for 1Password existing customers too. Be sure to keep tabs on any new codes that appear, which may offer better savings than on earlier versions of the same code.

Family Plans: If you sign up for the 1Password Families plan, it is possible to share the service with five family members from any household. You can also use the additional option of inviting more for just $1 each.

Combo: It might be possible to combine coupons, codes and sales incentives to get even better value from 1Password. For example, it is frequently possible to a free 14-day trial of the product and then enjoy a further 50% off the price of a package. Deals can change all the time, so be sure to use the most recent coupon code to take full advantage of the latest offers.