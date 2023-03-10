1Password coupons for June 2023
Add one of our 12 1Password coupons to your order to start saving money on password management software.
FAQs
Does 1Password offer discounts?
As you’ll see from the various coupon codes available at any given time, 1Password offers a range of discounted product options. This can include savings on password manager products for families, businesses and teams, dependent on their need. 1Password currently offers a range of coupon code savings, with anything up to 50% off its family plans, along with providing a free 14-day try-before-you-buy option.
Can I try 1Password for free?
1Password has a couple of product options if you’d like to try it before you buy. This includes the best value 1Password Families free package, which can be used without cost for a 14-day trial period. The most basic 1Password package can also be used for free over a 14-day period and comes with an impressive set of features and functions.
Does 1Password offer coupon codes for students?
1Password, as is the case with any software or services provider can change its coupon offers at any time, but as an example it has recently been possible for students to use the application for a period of six months without having to pay a fee.
Is there any kind of support from 1Password?
There’s a dedicated support team at hand for tackling any issues you may have, either with your account or any of the features and functions. The 1Password help team can offer one-on-one support for no additional charge.
Hints and tips
New Customers: Keep an eye out for the first order discounts that are frequently offered by 1Password. These come in the shape of discount coupon codes for anyone who doesn't have an existing account with the password manager software provider.
Existing Customers: There are often discount codes available for 1Password existing customers too. Be sure to keep tabs on any new codes that appear, which may offer better savings than on earlier versions of the same code.
Family Plans: If you sign up for the 1Password Families plan, it is possible to share the service with five family members from any household. You can also use the additional option of inviting more for just $1 each.
Combo: It might be possible to combine coupons, codes and sales incentives to get even better value from 1Password. For example, it is frequently possible to a free 14-day trial of the product and then enjoy a further 50% off the price of a package. Deals can change all the time, so be sure to use the most recent coupon code to take full advantage of the latest offers.
How to use 1Password coupons
1) First up, be sure that you closely examine the coupon codes you’re interested in and check that the relevant offer meets your needs, depending on whether you’re an individual, family or business-focused customer.
2) Head to the 1Password website and select the monthly subscription plan that matches your requirements.
3) You’ll then need to follow the steps that appear during the checkout process, which will include the need to populate the 1Password promo code box, or similar.
4) Paste or type in the relevant coupon code and submit the results, which should see the discount coupon code applied to your purchase.
About 1Password
1Password offers its powerful password manager software to anyone who’s interested in beefing up their security measures. Catering for everybody from individuals to businesses of all shapes and sizes, 1Password has an excellent reputation for the security and usability of its products. The company designs its software from the ground up, ensuring that while its password manager software is easy to use, it is also very dependable. This is so much so that 1Password is currently used by some of the world’s biggest corporations, such as IBM and Shopify, along with popular brands including Slack, Snowflake and Under Armour. 1Password offers a range of solutions aimed at protecting all of your passwords as well as securing your online accounts. Its password manager software is able to identify weak and inefficient passwords, help you rectify any passwords that have been compromised and are no longer secure, as well as helping you keep tabs on websites that might present a threat.
Written by
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.