The Dell Black Friday sale is one of the best I've seen: here are 9 deals I'd recommend

The official Dell site has launched a comprehensive early Black Friday sale this week, including massive discounts of up to $900 off on everything from super cheap laptops to high-end gaming PCs. If you're on the hunt for deals well ahead of Black Friday, then Dell's sale offers some of the lowest prices I've seen all year.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up all of today's best deals in the early Dell Black Friday sale below- including some incredible prices on some of our most highly rated models here on site. Not only can you save massive amounts on the latest Dell XPS machines, but there are also some incredible discounts on the brand's high-end Alienware gaming PCs.

In addition to these admittedly pricey buys, I've included some great options for those on a budget today, including great Windows 11 laptops starting at just $299. These are easily some of the best Black Friday laptop deals on the market right now for value, so don't hesitate to pick them up if you're looking for a solid machine that doesn't break the bank.

Dell Black Friday sale: 9 best deals

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell Processor: Ryzen 5-7520U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's hard to find a better cheap laptop deal in the early Black Friday sales than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Ryzen 5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,299 now $999.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is the best XPS laptop deal in the Dell Black Friday sale right now in my opinion. It's on the slightly older XPS 15 model but don't let that put you off as you're getting a super powerful 13th gen intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM here. The 15-inch model hasn't been updated like the 13 so the design here is a little older but it still has a really high-end lightweight construction and near-borderless display.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Black Friday deals on the cheaper XPS 13 configurations are conspicuously absent this week but there are amazing discounts on the higher-end options. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $400 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7840HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving on to gaming laptops, my favorite cheaper option is this outstandingly good value Dell G15 with an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 7. These are outstanding specs to get at this price point and should be more than enough to get you started if you're aiming to play games at 1080p resolution. With 16GB out the box, this one doesn't need any glaring upgrades - although a 512GB SSD doesn't go far these days unless you're installing games with less storage requirement.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,749 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If I had to buy a gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale with my own money, it would be this Dell G16. At $1,299 what's not to like here? It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now and it has an incredibly powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset, mechanical keyboard, and a 240Hz 1600p display. These are superb all-around specs and should last a few good years down the line in terms of performance.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB And, for those on the lookout for an Alienware gaming laptop - this is the best deal in the Dell Black Friday sale in my opinion. It's on the latest revision of the awesome m16 model and it features one of the latest Ultra 9 chipsets alongside the powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. These specs alongside a gorgeous design and 1600p 240Hz display mean that this is one serious high-end laptop - only made better by today's massive $400 price cut.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,549 now $1,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Black Friday sale also includes superb discounts on the latest Alienware Aurora gaming PCs. Right now, I'd say the best option for those on more of a budget is this RTX 4060 configuration, which interestingly, manages to pack in a whopping 32GB of RAM despite its modest $1,200 price tag. If you're looking to pay games at modest resolutions then this one is more than enough - although it can arguably handle some games well at 1440p.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Here's the best high-end gaming PC deal in the Dell Black Friday sale - and one of the best I've seen all year, in fact. This Alienware Aurora not only features an incredibly powerful Core i9 chipset, but also an RTX 4070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for incredible performance right out the box. Overall, this is a great value buy right now - especially if you're looking to run games on a larger 1440p resolution display.

