Dell's Black Friday sale has the best prices of 2024 - save up to $900 on XPS 13, Alienware

Dell's Black Friday sale is always one of the best if you're on the hunt for a discount on a laptop, desktop, or gaming laptop. 2024's edition is no exception and I've found some of the best Black Friday deals anywhere at Dell this week as TechRadar's resident Deals Editor.

Put simply, there are some superb choices today at Dell so I've rounded them all up into one neat little package right here. Included are massive discounts of up to $900 across some of our favorite models here at TechRadar so it's definitely worth checking out these deals.

As with many other retailers, Dell launched its Black Friday deals a little early this year but I'm not complaining. All the best deals I've spotted are still readily available - and that includes prices on the Dell XPS 13, several superb cheap Inspiron machines, and the best deals all year on the brand's Alienware gaming PCs.

Dell Black Friday sale: 15 best deals

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Best XPS 13 deal this year: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's hard to find a better cheap laptop deal in the early Black Friday sales than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Intel Core i5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $469.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 1TB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Black Friday deals on the cheaper XPS 13 configurations are conspicuously absent this week but there are amazing discounts on the higher-end options. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,749 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If I had to buy a gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale with my own money, it would be this Dell G16. At $1,299 what's not to like here? It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now and it has an incredibly powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset, mechanical keyboard, and a 240Hz 1600p display. These are superb all-around specs and should last a few good years down the line in terms of performance.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,299 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB An exceptional discount - this is a record-low price on the Dell XPS 15. Sure, it's a slightly older model now but don't let that put you off as you're getting a super powerful 13th gen intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM here. The 15-inch model hasn't been updated like the 13 so the design here is a little older but it still has a really high-end lightweight construction and near-borderless display.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7840HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving on to gaming laptops, my favorite cheaper option is this outstandingly good value Dell G15 with an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 7. These are outstanding specs to get at this price point and should be more than enough to get you started if you're aiming to play games at 1080p resolution. With 16GB out the box, this one doesn't need any glaring upgrades - although a 512GB SSD doesn't go far these days unless you're installing games with less storage requirement.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you're on more of a budget, this entry-level Alienware m16 could be a good option for you thanks to a massive $400 price cut for Black Friday. I say entry-level, but this machine's combination of an Ultra 9 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card are enough to handle most games at high graphical settings if you're willing to play at 1080p resolution. For less demanding titles, you can easily use this machine's superb 240Hz 1600p display to its fullest.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This is the best deal on an Alienware gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale today. I've seen the RTX 4070 m16 model go for as little as $1,499 before but that was for the lower-end 16GB configuration. This model bumps that up to 32GB for $100 more, which isn't bad and still features the extremely powerful Ultra 9 chipset for outstanding performance right out the box. Overall, a great deal on a high-end machine. Note, this machine can also be found with an Ultra 7 chipset if you'd prefer to save $100.

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop: was $2,799 now $2,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4080

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB My choice for a high-end gaming laptop in the Alienware Black Friday sale? It's got to be this RTX 4080-equipped m18, which also features a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM right out the box. With such a respectable line-up of specs, this is one serious machine for gamers looking to future-proof their setup and play all the latest games at the highest possible graphical settings. Yes, this one is still absurdly pricey, but a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the wallet this week.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,549 now $1,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Easily the best "cheap" Alienware gaming PC currently available in the Dell Black Friday sale, this particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4060 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 - enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Here's the best mid-range gaming PC deal in the Dell Black Friday sale - and one of the best I've seen all year, in fact. This Alienware Aurora not only features a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7, but also an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at a price that's rarely seen at the moment. Overall, this is a great value buy right now - especially if you're looking to run games on a larger 1440p resolution display.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Another good option is this RTX 4070 configuration. Versus the listing above, you drop down to the non-TI variant of the RTX 4070 here but you'll instead get a massive 32GB of RAM and a 13th gen Intel Core i9 chipset. These are hefty specs at this price but you'll arguably have less headroom for an upgrade with this machine due to the graphics card. Still, this machine will give you better performance if you need a multi-tasking work station outside of gaming.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4080 Super

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.

