The best Black Friday VR deals: PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive discounts

The Black Friday VR headset and bundle deals are here and we're seeing some of the best prices of the year, maybe even ever on multiple VR bundles for different platforms.

Sony's PlayStation VR is leading the way so far as we've seen some amazing bundles with prices going lower than ever before. And we're not just talking about the headset alone. These PSVR bundles are packed with quality extras.

The starter bundles include the PS4 camera, which is actually required for the camera to work in the first place, and we're seeing decent games like VR Worlds, Astrobot, Creed: Rise to Power, GT Sport and more included too. And new bundles are arriving all the time, so stay tuned for more soon!

PC gamers can take advantage of some ace VR deals this Black Friday too as Oculus Rift prices and HTC Vive deals vie for your attention. Prices have come down on many of these models too, with the earlier versions now widely available for roughly half their original price. If you're looking for a cheap VR deals, you'll want to take a look at the latest Oculus Go prices as it doesn't require a PC or console to run it.

PlayStation VR deals

PlayStation VR | GT Sport | PS4 camera | $253.98 at Walmart

GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!

View Deal

HTC Vive deals

HTC Vive Pro deals

Today's best HTC Vive Pro deals ? $680 View $799 View $799 View $1190 View Show More Deals

Oculus Rift deals

Oculus Go deals