Sony’s 65-inch 4K TV is the top Amazon Black Friday deal

By Black Friday  

See our top five Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday

Even though Black Friday 2018 officially starts tomorrow, Amazon has jumped the gun and released deals on 4K TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, smart home devices & more.

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen is the Sony 65-Inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $998 at Amazon. That's a $400 discount and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice 4K TV.

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $1,398 $998 at Amazon
Amazon has dropped the price on the Sony XBR65X850F 4K TV to $998. That's $400 off this 65-inch TV that includes 2160p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.View Deal

If a TV isn't on your Black Friday shopping list, we've found other fantastic deals on top products. Some of our favorite deals include the Apple Watch Series 3, Fire TV Sick, Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Bose SoundLink headphones.

Shop our top Amazon Black Friday deals below. 

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Live

Apple Watch Series 3 $379 $299 at Amazon
Amazon has the Apple Watch on sale for $299. That's $80 off and the best price we've seen for this smart watch. Grab this deal before it's gone.View Deal

Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Turn any screen into a smart TV with this incredibly affordable streaming stick that's only $24.99 starting today.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones $279 $199 at Amazon
The top-rated Bose Wireless Headphones are on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones.View Deal

Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $399.97 $299.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch with the Mario Kart Deluxe game for $299. This the best price we've seen for this console that includes a game basically for free.View Deal