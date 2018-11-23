Looking to buy Red Dead Redemption 2? This may be the deal for you

Red Dead Redemption 2 has taken the gaming world by storm with its expansive yet immersive world of cowboys, horse riding, poker and bank robbing, but if you're here it's unlikely you've played the game yet.

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to buy the game, you may be disappointed to hear we haven't seen any significant discounts on the main version of the game.

Below you can see a deal on Red Dead Redemption 2 with a steelbook case for £49.99. That's the price of the normal game from most retailers, and we don't expect to see many other significant discounts on that until next year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 with steelbook £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

this may be the same price as you could have bought the cowboy sensation for on day one but this one comes with a beautiful steelbook case instead of the normal plastic one you've seen on shop shelves. It's discounted by £10 today

If you don't want the steelbook, you can find the best Red Dead Redemption 2 deals for the normal version of the game below.

If you don't own a PlayStation 4, you may like the look of the bundle below that comes with one of the biggest games of the year bundled in for only £219.