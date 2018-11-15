The best Red Dead Redemption 2 price is at Walmart today

Finding a Red Read Redemption 2 deal when the game just launched on consoles is next to impossible, but one retailer is offering a value-added bonus today.

We've found Walmart's $10 Xbox gift card with Red Dead Redemption 2 to be the best deal for Xbox One owners. There's a really good chance you won't find a better price on the new game during all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018.

The actual price is $59.89, which is pennies off of the original MRSP. So the real deal is for the Xbox gift card, which you can put toward additional games, music and TV shows offered in the Xbox or Windows store.

The best part is that Walmart will send you the eGift Card within four hours via email, noting that is usually takes just 20 minutes for you to get the $10 bonus.

You can find a bunch of Walmart Black Friday deals that have launched early. They're really trying to rival all of those Amazon Black Friday deals happening right now.

You can also find the PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 at Walmart, but it's around the normal MSRP at $59.88 without a gift card of any sort. So the Xbox One version (which is said to have the best graphics on Xbox One X) is the one to get if you want to save at Walmart.