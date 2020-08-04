Yet another huge update coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, but PS4 owners can pre-download now

Another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update is on the way, and it’s predictably massive in size.

Weighing in at 36GB on PS4, which is the only platform that lets you pre-download the update early, the change to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is due to Season 5 beginning on August 5.

Season 5 opens up the game’s stadium, which dominates the center of the map. Players will also be treated to a swathe of new unlocks, customizations and Operators to grab as part of the game’s battle pass.

If you are planning on downloading the Season 5 update on PS4, you’ll need to clear 120GB of space. Activision’s support website reads: "Approximately 120GB of free space will be required for the pre-download.” You'll only be downloading the 36GB patch, however, and not 120GB. Nevertheless, you'll need to reserve a lot of space for the first-person shooter.

Space invader

So why can’t you pre-download the monster update on Xbox One or PC? Well, according to publisher Activision: "Xbox does not support the ability to pre-download. Similarly, Battle.net does not currently support pre-downloads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone."

We already know that you can pre-load games on both those platforms, but it seems that they’re incapable of pre-downloading an update, which might actually be a first for this generation.

Call of Duty feels like it requires a 30GB+ update every couple of weeks, and seemingly won’t be happy until it’s eaten up all the space on your hard drive so it’s the only game left.

With the PS5 only sporting an 825GB SSD, let's hope Activision can do a better job at compressing its game so that we'll at least have some room for other titles.