Trending

YouTube announces shutdown in April Fools' jape, says it was just a contest

By Web  

Ready to spend the next ten years picking the winner

YouTube announces shutdown, says it was all just 'a big contest'
Happy April Fools' Day from YouTube

YouTube released a video on Sunday claiming it would be shutting down after 8-years and, from April 1, would no-longer be accepting video submissions from users.

Of course, it was all just an April Fools' Day trick - the fruit of a hook-up with the guys at The Onion - but it's probably the best of the millions of japes you'll be subjected to today.

During the clip, the sharing site claimed it had almost fulfilled its founding MO - to find the best home video on the internet - and would now begin the decade-long process of picking an overall winner.

Check out the video below for some all-star cameos, including Harry and his finger-munching brother Charlie. They grow up so fast don't they?

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

Via Mashable

See more Web news