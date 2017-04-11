Sony unearths Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date, second trailer and price

Up until now, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was a bit of a mystery. Was it DLC? Was it a full game? Turns out, the answer is a bit of both.

Sony lifted the veil on the upcoming game on the PlayStation Blog, unearthing the game’s release date, price and second trailer.

To that end, the DLC (it’s technically an add-on for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End) is coming out on August 22 and will cost $39.99 ($49.99 CAD) in North America, and launch on August 23 and cost €39.99/£29.99 across Europe and the UK.

Of course, those who purchased the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Deluxe Edition, Explorer’s Pack, or the Triple Pack, will receive The Lost Legacy as a digital download at launch at no additional cost.

In case you missed the game’s debut at Sony’s PlayStation Experience earlier this year, the story follows Chloe Frazer, one of Nate’s old treasure hunting crew members, as she searches for the Tusk of Ganesh. The woman she’s with? Part-time villain and mercenary Nadine Ross. The two team up to search for treasure in the first entry in the Uncharted series without Nathan Drake.

While Drake isn’t the star of the action, you can expect all the same Uncharted goodness here as well. “This project as a true Uncharted game – complete with its own deep narrative with complex character development, all-new destinations, refined gameplay, and blockbuster cinematic moments,” says Shaun Escayg Creative Director at Naughty Dog.

Take a look at the game’s second trailer to see for yourself:

Thought you’d escape so easily, Mr. Jones? Nope, Naughty Dog has one last surprise in store for you: Anyone who pre-orders the expansion will receive a free copy of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy for PS4 when it launches on, you guessed it, August 22/23.

Something new, something old? Sounds like a good deal.