Acer launching Tablet PC range next month

Acer's CEO set to unveil a new range of tablet PCs on November 23 at a New York press event

Acer is set to unveil its new range of tablet PCs next month, according to latest reports.

The Wall Street Journal notes that Acer is planning a press event to unveil the new range of touchscreen slate computers on November 23.

TechRadar will be bringing you all the news on Acer's new tablet PCs as soon as we get it.

Which OS?

"No details of the product has been released yet," an Acer UK PR rep informed us earlier today, while confirming that we should hear a lot more from the November 23 event.

Acer CEO Gianfranco Lanci told Dow Jones Newswire that the new range of tablet PCs will be shown in New York City on November 23rd, with prices ranging from $299 to $699 each.

Nothing was said about which operating systems the machines will use, what size screens they will be or whether or not there are plans to partner with mobile operators on 3G contracts.

Expect all of those details and more on November 23.

