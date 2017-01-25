Microsoft’s huge Surface Book price cut is the deal of the day

If you’ve been thinking about snagging a Surface Book, now is the time to make your move, as the convertible notebook has seen a huge price cut to the base model in the UK, as well as the US, and big reductions on higher-end models over in Australia.

In Microsoft’s UK store, the base Surface Book (Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage) has been reduced from an asking price of £1,299 to £999, the most temptingly low price we’ve seen it at. A discount of £300 is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

Over in the US, that same entry-level model has been cut from $1,499 down to $1,299, a savings of $200 . That's not quite as deep a discount as over in the UK, but still a substantial deal.

Higher ground

Strangely enough, over in Australia there haven’t been any price cuts applied to either Core i5 model, but the more expensive Core i7 notebooks have all had impressive 15% reductions applied.

The Core i7 8GB/256GB Surface Book has been reduced from AU$3,299 to AU$2,804, and the 16GB/512GB model has been dropped from AU$4,199 down to AU$3,569.

And, if you want the top-end 16GB/1TB offering, the price has been slashed from AU$4,949 to AU$4,206, a major saving of over AU$700 (although let’s not pretend that you’re not still paying a vast wallet-damaging sum for all that storage).