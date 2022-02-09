iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 6 are up to AU$250 off in latest Telstra Day deals

Audio player loading…

Telstra Day is back, and for today only (February 9) Telstra is offering AU$200 off the elite Google Pixel 6 Pro. This is Google’s first top-tier smartphone, with power to rival the iPhone 13 Pro Max – only the Pixel 6 Pro is much more affordable at its newly discounted price of AU$1,099.

If that cost is still a little too high for your liking, Telstra has also knocked down the price of the Google Pixel 6 for one day only, and it can now be had for AU$849, which is a very reasonable AU$150 saving. The Apple devotees haven’t been forgotten either, with a discount also available on the iPhone 12.

Unlike last month’s Telstra Day though, you will need to pair your handset with an eligible Telstra mobile plan to score these devices with a discount. You are still able to buy the phones outright, or pay them off over 12, 24 or 36 months. Read on for all the highlights from today’s Telstra Day deals.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) | AU$999 AU$849 (save AU$150) The Pixel 6 is a wholly redesigned device from Google, and the result is a phone that has excellent photo-taking abilities beyond what’s on offer from rival handsets. The improvement comes from its new chipset though, so unfortunately the Pixel 6 is missing a telephoto lens. But for a newly discounted price of AU$849, this phone sure is offering plenty. Price is only available when you add an eligible mobile plan from Telstra.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$1,099 (save AU$200) The Pixel 6 Pro is the first truly top-end device from Google. Its camera array includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto shooter, which is only enhanced by Google’s photo software. It’s got a big and beautiful screen too at 6.7 inches. Telstra has knocked AU$200 off the Pixel 6 Pro, but you’ll need to pair it with an eligible Telstra mobile plan.

iPhone 12 (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$949 (save AU$250) If you love all things Apple, you can now nab the previous-gen iPhone 12 for AU$949 from Telstra. This version has the same 6.1-inch display as the newer iPhone 13, though the battery life and camera capabilities aren’t quite as good. However, this iPhone 12 discount is a good AU$400 cheaper than what you’ll currently pay for the latest model. This saving is only available when you pair it with a Telstra plan.

Google Nest Hub Max | AU$349 AU$249 (save AU$100) The Google Nest Hub Max is a 10-inch smart display that also doubles as a good, music-friendly speaker. It’s ideal if you prefer Google Assistant over Amazon’s Alexa and, at this discounted price, it’s AU$150 cheaper than Amazon’s equivalent, the Echo Show 10. Buy it now from Telstra and save AU$100.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) | AU$79 AU$29 (save AU$50) The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is now better than half price at Telstra, making it just AU$29 a pop. It comes with Google Assistant onboard, so it can be controlled either with your voice or through using Bluetooth. Its audio quality means we wouldn’t recommend it as a dedicated music speaker, but it works just fine for all your voice requests. Now AU$50 off.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series | AU$159 AU$109 (save AU$50) Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series offer almost all the same features as the Pixel Buds 2, only at a much cheaper price point. These newer true wireless earbuds come with better bass response too, though our review found these earbuds can be fatiguing to listen with and uncomfortable to wear over a long period of time.