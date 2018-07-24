The best Telstra mobile plans for July 2018

If you're on the hunt for a Telstra plan, you're probably already familiar with the carrier's strengths and weaknesses.

Impressive coverage can be worth the somewhat steeper price of entry on a Telstra contract, particularly if you're living in more remote regions, and premium inclusions such as Foxtel Now starter packs and Apple Music subscriptions definitely sweeten the deal alongside your brand new phone.

We've scanned through all the plans, promos and specials that Telstra has to offer and picked out three of its best to suit different kinds of customers. Whether you're after the most affordable budget option, a spectacularly well-balanced plan or one with loads of data, we're here to help.

Editor's choice and best overall value

iPhone 8 64GB | 30GB data | Unlimited international talk & text | Foxtel Now starter pack | $109 pm You'll get a healthy 30GB of data along with unlimited international talk and text and a 24-month Foxtel Now starter pack subscription. If you find yourself running over your cap, you can spend an extra $10 a month to get the Peace of Mind option, slowing your data speeds to 1.5Mbps when you exceed your cap but incurring no extra cost. Total cost over 24 months is $2,616

Best budget option

iPhone SE 32GB | 3GB data | $59 pm While Telstra aren't necessarily the kings of the budget realm, for only $59 a month, you can enter into the network with the best national coverage and get yourself an Apple smartphone to boot. Score yourself an Apple iPhone SE 32GB handset (which is compatible with Telstra's 4GX network by the way) along with 3GB of data. You can also pay an extra $10 a month for the Peace of Mind option mentioned above in the iPhone 8 deal. Total cost over 24 months is $1,896

Best big data plan