The best Telstra mobile plans for 2018

If you're on the hunt for a Telstra plan, you're probably already familiar with the carrier's strengths and weaknesses. Impressive coverage can be worth the somewhat steeper price of entry, particularly if you're living in more remote regions, and premium inclusions such as Foxtel Now starter packs and Apple Music subscriptions also sweeten the deal.

We've scanned through all the plans Telstra has to offer and picked out three of its best to suit different kinds of customers. Whether you're after the best budget option, best balanced plan or one with massive data, we've got you covered.

Best budget option

iPhone SE 32GB | 2GB data | $59 pm While Telstra aren't necessarily the kings of the budget realm, for only $59 a month, you can enter into the network with the best national coverage and get yourself an Apple smartphone to boot. Score yourself an Apple iPhone SE 32GB handset (which is compatible with Telstra's 4GX network by the way) along with 2GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is $1,896

Best overall value

Google Pixel 2 XL | 20GB data | Unlimited international talk & text | Foxtel Now starter pack | $109 pm This particular Pixel 2 XL plan is packed full of powerful premiums and perfect for the penny-pincher. With a boosted data cap of 20GB and a reduced price of $109 a month, it makes for great value out the gate, but unlimited international talk and text, a free Google Home Mini, and a 12-month subscription to a Foxtel Now Starter Pack really sweetens the deal. Total cost over 24 months is $2,616

Best big data plan

iPhone X 256GB | 60GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | 2GB roaming data | $179 pm Telstra really shines when it comes to its higher-end plans, so if you’re looking to get the new iPhone X then this is the best value plan you can get. You'll get 60GB of data to use each month plus an extra 2GB of roaming data, and any streaming via Apple Music won’t count towards this cap. You’ll also get a free 12-month subscription to three Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text, and a bunch of free sports streaming as well. Total cost over 24 months is $3,816

