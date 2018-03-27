The best Optus mobile plans for 2018

Optus and Telstra have been locked in a fierce duel for the telco crown for years now, and while each offers its own perks, they've never been better in terms of value.

While Virgin Mobile tends to take the cake for the exceptional budget plans, the mid-tier plans that Optus offers are seriously compelling, and if you're after big data, this provider has little in the way of competition. Other perks like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions sweeten the deal, and if you stream music with Spotify, Google Play or iHeartRadio, it won't count towards your data cap.

After digging through what Optus has to offer, we've picked out three of the best plans to suit different needs. Whether you're after the best budget option, best balanced plan or one with massive data, we've got you covered.

Best budget option

Oppo R11s | 4GB data | $50 pm If you're looking for an Android handset with an Apple-esque feel, but you're not looking to spend a fortune, you're in luck! This plan will net you the gorgeous and newly-released Oppo R11s. On top of the 4GB of data (quite impressive for a budget plan), you'll get access to all the Optus extras, such as data-free streaming from Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio, as well as Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $1,416

View Deal

Best overall value

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 28GB data | 300 international minutes | $100 pm If you're after the latest and greatest from Samsung, Optus is a sure bet for the Galaxy S9 Plus. For a limited time you'll score double the regular data – making the mid-tier and upper-tier plans especially good value – and if you happen to have a family member that is keen on an S9 plan as well, they can score it for half price if you sign up together. Your 28GB of data will stretch much further with all the included streaming such as Spotify, Google Play Music and Optus Sport, and 300 international minutes will keep you in touch with your overseas relatives. Total cost over 24 months is $2,400

View Deal

Best big data plan

iPhone X 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international minutes | 1.5GB roaming data | $120 pm If you REALLY need data then there is no better deal available right now than with Optus, and there's an incredible (but limited!) offer on the 256GB iPhone X right now you won't want to miss. You'll be doubling your data from the already absurd 100GB to 200GB, and reducing the price by paying nothing for the handset on the $120 plan. You'll score 1.5GB of roaming data each month and unlimited roaming talk and text as well, not to mention unlimited international minutes. Total cost over 24 months is $2,880

View Deal