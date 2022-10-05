Optus data breach: what to do to safeguard yourself against identity theft

The Optus data breach exposed the records of 9.8 million current and former customers, and Optus has confirmed that 2.1 million customers had critical identity documents stolen in the hack, including the ID numbers of passports, driver’s licences and Medicare cards.

Last week, an anonymous online account claimed that it had deleted the stolen data and no longer planned to sell it, but this change of heart came after the hacker had already leaked the records of 10,000 Optus customers online.

Optus is now working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and other agencies to identify the 10,000 individuals who are at heightened risk of identity fraud, a process which is still ongoing at this point.

Regardless of whether you’re in that group, if you’re one of the millions impacted by the Optus data breach you should make it an urgent priority to take steps to safeguard yourself. Here’s what you can do to prevent identity theft.

Driver’s licence replacement

Optus customers in NSW, ACT, WA, SA, NT and Tas have been notified if driver’s licence was breached

Optus in process of notifying those in Vic and Qld

Read our guide on how to get a new Australian driver’s licence (opens in new tab)

Optus has confirmed that it’s contacted all individuals in NSW, ACT, WA, SA, NT and Tasmania who have had their driver licence number and card number stolen. At the time of writing, it’s still working to contact those in Victoria and Queensland who have had these identification numbers caught up in the breach.

We have a dedicated guide on how to get a new Australian driver’s licence (opens in new tab) in each state and territory. If you have a driver’s licence from NSW or the ACT, you’ll only need to replace your licence if both the card number and licence number have been compromised. You can get specific guidance from your state or territory’s licence issuer below:

Passport replacement

Optus has stated that 150,000 passport numbers were exposed in the Optus breach. The Australian Passport Office (APO) has verified that individuals who have had their passport number exposed in the breach are still able to use their passport for travel. The issue is that your passport number “may be misused to commit identity fraud”.

The APO has clarified that whether or not you apply for a new passport is a “personal decision”. It’s been confirmed that Optus will cover the cost of replacing passports, though we don’t yet know if those affected will receive their new passport for free, or if they’ll be reimbursed the cost. The APO says it’s “working with Optus to finalise these arrangements”.

More details on how the Optus data breach affects passports is available on the APO’s website (opens in new tab).

Medicare number replacement

Apply online: myGov’s Medicare portal (opens in new tab)

Apply through app: Express Plus Medicare app (opens in new tab)

Call: 132 011

Medicare numbers of Optus customers have also been exposed by the data breach. The telco says it’s identified 14,900 valid Medicare ID numbers that have not expired, which were stolen in the hack. A further 22,000 expired Medicare card numbers were also taken. Only Optus customers who used their Medicare card to verify their identity have had this data exposed.

You can go to Services Australia (opens in new tab) to get a new Medicare card number. Replacing your Medicare card in this way will give you an almost-identical Medicare number as you did previously, and only the last digit will change.

If you had other ID documents stolen such as your passport or driver’s licence, along with your Medicare card number, then you’re likely at a higher risk of identity fraud. You can apply for a completely new card number on the Services Australia website through an MS011 form (opens in new tab).

More information on how the Optus data breach affects Medicare cards is available on the Services Australia website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Atstock Productions / Getty Images)

Sign up to Equifax

A subscription-based credit monitoring service

Eligible exposed users can claim a free 12-month subscription

You will be contacted by Optus if you’re eligible

Optus has stated that it’s providing a free 12-month subscription of Equifax Protect to eligible current and former customers. Equifax Protect is a credit monitoring and identity protection service, which can be used to help protect your credit profile and identity.

You’ll be eligible if you’ve had one or more of your identity numbers stolen, along with information such as your name, date of birth, email address and phone number. Optus will contact you directly if you’re eligible.

Once you’ve been contacted by Optus, you can register for your free Equifax Protect subscription on the Equifax website (opens in new tab). Optus is not including any links in its emails or text messages to customers – if you receive any links in communication claiming to be from Optus, it is a phishing attempt.

Class action lawsuit: consider registering with Slater and Gordon or Maurice Blackburn

Australian law firm Slater and Gordon is currently looking into a class action lawsuit against Optus. The law firm says it’s researching potential compensation for Optus customers who have been impacted by the data breach. It’s in the early stages, but you can register for updates on the investigation on the Slater and Gordon website (opens in new tab).

Maurice Blackburn is also looking into potential class action against Optus following the data breach. It says it’s investigating potential legal action and compensation for affected customers, and you can register to receive updates on the Maurice Blackburn website (opens in new tab).

My identity documents weren’t exposed – what should I do?

While some 2.1 million Optus customers had sensitive identity numbers compromised, almost 8 million others had less critical information exposed, such as name, date of birth, email address and phone number.

Optus will let you know if you’re in this subset of customers, and while it’s unlikely you’ll need to replace your driver’s licence or passport, you’re still potentially at risk of scams and phishing attempts – be extra wary of unknown people contacting you.

For more information on how to protect yourself after the Optus data breach, go to these websites:

Should you switch from Optus?

If you’re a current customer looking to change mobile or internet providers, we have an in-depth guide on how to switch from Optus. Whether or not you’re able to switch from Optus without facing any exit fees or device repayments comes down to the terms of your current contract, so check that first before making any decisions.

There’s no way for us to know if Telstra, Vodafone or smaller telcos have similar weaknesses to Optus, but you might be ready to take your money elsewhere regardless. For recommendations on which provider to switch to, we have curated guides to the best NBN plans and best SIM-only plans to help you find an alternatives to Optus.

Staying with Optus could have some benefit though – the telco is very keen to retain its customers following the fallout, and we’ve learned some existing Optus customers have received a 15% discount on their plan for staying.