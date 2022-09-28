Driver’s licence exposed in Optus data breach? Here’s how to renew in each state

Audio player loading…

A number of state governments have announced plans to issue new driver’s licence numbers to those who have been affected by the Optus data breach. It is understood that the telco will foot the bill in some cases.

Last week, up to 9.8 million Optus customers had their personal details stolen, 2.8 million of which had identity data compromised, including driver’s licence, passport and Medicare numbers. This is a concern as these documents can account for 100 points of identification.

At the time of writing, the state governments of NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have put plans in motion to support those who've had their identity data stolen in the Optus hack. The ACT have not released plans for providing new licence numbers at this stage.

Driver’s licences are handled at a state level, rather than nationally, so the process to update your driver’s licence number will vary from state to state. Here’s what we know for each state and territory.

New South Wales

Service NSW (opens in new tab) has a dedicated guide for Optus customers with a NSW driver’s licence.

Victor Dominello, Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government in NSW, said on Twitter (opens in new tab) that, “the cost to replace your driver licence is AU$29 and will be charged by Service NSW at the time of application – reimbursement advice will be issued by Optus to customers in the coming days.”

Speaking about licence renewals, an Optus spokesperson said the telco is working with ID Support NSW (opens in new tab) to help Optus customers with NSW driver licences who’ve been impacted. Optus says they’re also in contact with other jurisdictions and departments.

Victoria

VicRoads (opens in new tab) has created a form (opens in new tab) where impacted Optus customers can ‘flag’ their Victorian driver licence. As stated on the VicRoads website: “By flagging records VicRoads will prevent any unauthorised changes or access to individual information through the Victorian licence database. Records will also be flagged within the national database.”

VicRoads also states that, “the Victorian Government will be supporting confirmed impacted customers with a free replacement licence card.”

If you’ve been affected by the Optus hack and have a Victorian driver’s licence, you’re asked not to use the usual replacement licence services – VicRoads says it will provide more information on the process shortly.

Queensland

Transport and Main Roads Queensland (opens in new tab) has released information for those with a Queensland driver’s licence that have been impacted by the Optus data hack.

To change your licence number, you’ll need to attend a transport and motoring customer service centre in-person, and bring the relevant documents with you, including: evidence of identity (opens in new tab) and communication from Optus stating that your data has been breached. If you have not yet received communication from Optus, you’ll need written notification from Queensland police, or other enforcement authority.

The Queensland state government says that your driver’s licence will be replaced free of charge.

South Australia

South Australia’s premier, Peter Malinauskas, announced on Twitter (opens in new tab) that the state government will waive the replacement fee for those with a South Australian driver’s licence that have been affected by the Optus data breach.

To get a new driver’s licence number, you’ll need to attend a Service SA centre (opens in new tab) in-person, and bring documentation from Optus which says you have been impacted by the data hack. More details are available at the Service SA (opens in new tab) website.

Tasmania

The Tasmanian state government has announced it’s waiving the cost of applying for a new driver’s licence for those impacted by the Optus cyber attack.

Service Tasmania (opens in new tab) has a dedicated page for Tasmanians detailing how to apply for a new driver’s licence number (opens in new tab), though it must be done in-person at a Service Centre.

You’ll be required to bring proof of identity documents, and communication from Optus stating that you were impacted by the data breach. If you’re unable to provide a statement from Optus, you can fill out a Statutory Declaration (opens in new tab).

Western Australia

Western Australia’s Department of Transport has announced its plans (opens in new tab) for impacted Optus customers in WA. New driver’s licence numbers will be issued to those who have been contacted by Optus to say that their information has been compromised.

To receive a new driver’s licence number, you’ll need to visit a DoT transport service centre or regional agent in-person and bring relevant documents with you, including: primary and secondary proof of identity (opens in new tab), your current WA driver’s licence and communication from Optus verifying you’ve had your data stolen.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory has announced it is waiving licence fees for impacted Optus customers in the NT. Optus has advised the NT Government that around 20,000 people have had their driver’s licence data stolen in the Territory.

If you’re an impacted customer, you’ll need to visit a Motor Vehicle Registry (MVR) (opens in new tab) in-person, and present communication from Optus that states you’ve been affected. If you’re living in a regional or remote area, you can contact the MVR on 1300 654 628.

Australian Capital Territory

Those living in the ACT can go to Access Canberra (opens in new tab) for information about updating your licence. Currently, those living in the ACT cannot receive a new driver licence number. In effect, this means there is minimal benefit to getting a new driver’s licence in the ACT, as it will still contain the same driver’s licence number that was exposed in the Optus hack.

The advice from the ACT government currently asks those affected to, “remain vigilant for any suspicious or unexpected activities.”