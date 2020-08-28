Best Telstra NBN plans: all the options from Australia's top telco

There’s plenty of good reasons to sign up to Telstra for your NBN service – it offers a high quality service with dependable speeds, plus you can score plenty of perks and optional added extras.

Telstra only really has three NBN options to choose from: NBN25 for AU$75 a month, NBN50 for AU$90 a month, and NBN100 for AU$110 a month.

It’s also worth noting that Telstra’s latter NBN100 option is only available to those with a fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) or a hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection. You can read more about each connection type here.

If you're thinking of signing up to a Telstra NBN plan, it’s definitely worth doing so online because the provider is waiving the AU$99 sign-up fee when you do so.

So, other than reliability, what other kind of perks can you expect? Well, all plans come with the Telstra Smart Modem, which is enabled with 4G backup so you can connect to the internet through the telco’s mobile network if there’s an NBN outage.

Telstra is also offering a three-month free trial of TV- and movie-streaming service Binge to its customers at the moment, and you’ll also earn Telstra Plus points to redeem on a broad range of tech at its Rewards Store.

Telstra’s added extras do come at a cost though. Australia’s top telco doesn’t have the cheapest NBN options around. So to help in your decision-making, we’re laying out the best Telstra NBN plans below.

Editor's pick: Best Telstra plan (NBN50)

Telstra | NBN50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$90 per month For AU$90 a month with this NBN50 plan, you can expect unlimited data with typical evening speeds of 44Mbps. And if you still have a landline phone, this plan will get you unlimited calls to Australian mobiles and standard lines at no extra cost. New Telstra customers will have their connection fee waived if they sign up online, and if you stick with the service for 24 months, you won’t have to pay for the Telstra Smart Modem either (usually AU$216). We’d argue this is the best value option from Telstra, as you’ll have unlimited monthly data for a family to browse, stream and game without worrying about going over. There's still a Telstra premium vs other providers NBN50 costs, but if you need to go with the Big T, this is our recommendation. Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$2,160View Deal

Cheapest Telstra NBN plan (NBN25)

Telstra | NBN25 | 500GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$75 per month This is Telstra’s cheapest NBN offering, and we’ll be honest, it’s not the most affordable plan out there. With NBN25 speeds, you can expect a typical evening speed of 20Mbps, and you’ll have a set limit of 500GB of data each month to play with. Still, that should be enough for smaller households' needs, even factoring in a little bit of online gaming and streaming movies and TV in 4K. You’ll also have the option to add a landline with included calls to Australian mobiles at no additional cost. Telstra will waive your sign-up fee if you register online, and if you stick with the telco for 24 months, it’ll also throw in the Smart Modem for free (worth AU$216). All told, this is a plan that would suit smaller households best. Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$1,800View Deal

Best fast Telstra plan (NBN100)