Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins’ wonderful in-game history tours are now free until May 21

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins in-game educational tours are now free to download until May 21.

The history tours allow players to experience a stunning recreation of two fascinating worlds and learn a thing or two at the same time.

The Discovery tours strip out all the video game aspects – such as combat, collectibles and grinding for experience points – and replaces them with a curated tour that provides a fascinating insight into key areas of the games, along with some commentary from the developers.

Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep 🏛🚶‍♀️ #PlayApartTogether👉 https://t.co/UVftq2CaBrMay 14, 2020

To claim both virtual tours, head to Ubisoft’s website and download Discover Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt. You’ll need a Uplay account to claim them, though.

What’s next for Assassin’s Creed?

Ubisoft’s next entry in the long-running series is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is based on the violent Viking age. We were treated to a glimpse of gameplay as part of Xbox Series X games reveal event, but it was a fleeting glance at best.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will support Xbox Smart Delivery, which means if you buy the game on Xbox One, you’ll get the game on Xbox Series X too.