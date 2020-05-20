2020's Call of Duty game may take us to the Cold War, based on this leaked title

As sure as the sun rises, we know that every year we're going to see a new Call of Duty game. Sure enough, Activision recently confirmed that a new "premium" Call of Duty is in the works and due for release this year. And while the publisher didn't shed any light on what the next Call of Duty will be about, we may already know what it will be called.

According to a leak, backed up by Eurogamer's sources, the next Call of Duty is called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

We can assume from this title that the next Call of Duty game will focus on the Cold War period and, as it's a Black Ops game, we're likely to see Treyarch leading development.

New Call of Duty

(Image credit: Activision)

It's worth noting that neither Treyarch or Activison have confirmed that this will be the new Call of Duty game's title. But what we do know for sure is that a new Call of Duty is definitely on the way and will release in 2020, in addition to two more games based on Activision-owned IPs.

This news was confirmed in a recent earnings call, with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick suggesting that a Call of Duty 2020 game was "still on track", despite the company's move to remote working during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Whether this new Call of Duty will be a cross-gen or exclusively next-gen title is also unclear. But either way, expect it to land on PS5 and Xbox Series X at at some point.