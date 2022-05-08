Canelo vs Bivol live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Pound-for-pound, nobody measures up to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. In his last fight, the four-division world champion became the first ever undisputed champion at super middleweight, but he's now stepping up to light heavyweight to compete with the bigger boys. Undefeated Dmitry Bivol has been a dominant force in the division since 2017, and has put his WBA (Super) light heavyweight belt on the line. Has Canelo bitten off more than he can chew? Read on as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Bivol live stream online from anywhere.

Canelo (57–1–2) has fought at light heavyweight once before, against then-WBO champion Sergey Kovalev in 2019. With very little between the fighters on the scorecards, Canelo produced a devastating left hook and straight right combination to knock his opponent out in the 11th round and thereby avoid any potential controversy.

Whether a similar approach would work against Bivol (19–0) remains to be seen. The Russian is a dogged boxer who not only holds significant height and reach advantages over the Mexican, but is widely expected to outwork and outscore him too.

Bivol has successfully defended his title against eight different opponents, but Canelo stands to be far and away the biggest name on that list. This is an intriguing matchup, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Bivol live stream from anywhere today.

Free Canelo vs Bivol live streams

For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol.

But we've scoured TV listings around the world and have found that Azteca 7 in Canelo's native Mexico will have free-to-air coverage. That means if you're in a Mexico, you can also watch online via the network's website.

Mexicans away from home are also in luck:

Subscribe to a VPN to unblock the Canelo vs Bivol free live stream from abroad.

How to watch Canelo vs Bivol from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Bivol from anywhere

How to watch Canelo vs Bivol WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Bivol fight all over the world, except for Mexico and Latin America. It's a PPV affair in the US and Canada (more on this below). Boxing fans everywhere else can watch Canelo vs Bivol with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is dirt-cheap in some places. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Take a look at the price where you live to watch a Canelo vs Bivol live stream on DAZN. Coverage of the main card starts at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning in the UK, which is 10am AEST in Australia, and 12pm NZST in New Zealand. The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST.

Canelo vs Bivol live stream in the US and Canada

The Canelo vs Bivol fight is being shown on DAZN in the US and Canada, too. But subscribers have to pay a PPV fee on top of the price of a subscription in order to tune in. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month or $149.99 for the year, and you'll need to pay an additional fee of $59.99 to watch Canelo vs Bivol. It's a similar picture in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year, and the Canelo vs Bivol PPV price is set at CA$59.99 on top. DAZN is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League, Champions League and Europa League soccer, the NFL, Premier League Darts, major snooker tournaments, and so much more! There's also plenty to watch on DAZN in the US, with snooker, soccer and darts being some of its biggest draws. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Coverage of the main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Canelo and Bivol expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

The Canelo vs Bivol fight takes place on Saturday, May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is set to get underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, while it's a 1am BST start for fans based in the UK.

For Aussies the action gets underway at 10am AEST on Sunday morning, while it's a 12pm NZST start in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Canelo vs Bivol ring walk times

Canelo vs Bivol time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Canelo vs Bivol time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, May 8)

Canelo vs Bivol time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, May 8)

Canelo vs Bivol time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, May 8)

