How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024: live stream cycling online

This may be Tadej Pogacar's (UAE Team Emirates) first ever crack at the Giro d'Italia, but he's in such menacing form that if he doesn't ride off in the maglia rosa it will be a surprise. It's worth remembering, however, that the Slovenian last won a grand tour three years ago, and if there's a formula for beating him, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) might just have it. Here's where to watch Giro d'Italia live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Pogacar is prone to the occasional off day, a trait that cost him at each of the past two tours he competed in. Thomas, who's never won La Corsa Rosa in five previous attempts, but came agonizingly close a year ago, when he wore the pink jersey for eight stages but lost it at the death, has a superb team backing him up.

Thymen Arensman and Tobias Foss each have the potential to be stars of tomorrow, so they should prove invaluable to the 37-year-old Welshman, who looks set to retire next year and is looking to make the most of the time he has left.

Both Thomas and Pogacar are planning to race the Tour de France this year too, partly because the 2024 Giro d'Italia route is significantly shorter and less jagged than usual, giving rise to the possibility of a first double since 1998.

Below is our guide to where to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia – including FREE streams.

How to watch Giro d'Italia for FREE

One of the best things about the Giro d'Italia is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS on Demand

Italy – Rai Sport

Belgium – Sporza

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Giro d'Italia live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024: live stream FREE in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia for free on SBS Viceland. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch a Giro d'Italia live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia comes courtesy of Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ in the UK. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the Giro d'Italia free on SBS on Demand from abroad.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in the US without cable

The demise of GCN+ means it's time to get familiar with B/R Sports on Max, which has replaced the dedicated cycling streamer. A subscription to B/R Sports on Max costs $9.99 per month on top of Max. However, for a limited time only, it's available to use for FREE, so long as you already subscribe to Max. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 45% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $70 for the ad-supported plan, $105 for the ad-free option, or $140 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

Watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia: live stream cycling in Canada

