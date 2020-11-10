Here's the first PS5 DualSense controller discount deal: save cash on the new pad

You'll soon be able to buy PS5 – and its DualSense controller – in your hands. But what if you want a buddy along for the ride? We've finally found the very first DualSense deal on the web, and while it's not a gigantic saving... well, it's a start!

Head over to Jacamo, and you can pick up the DualSense for just £53.99 – that's a saving of 10% over its usual £59.99 asking price in the UK. You'll need to make sure that it's a new account's first purchase, and that you use code JLRT5 at checkout for the 10% discount and free delivery.

PS5 DualSense Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Jacamo

The pad to fuel your PS5 playtime, the DualSense controller is one of the most advanced game pads ever conceived, with its haptic rumble, adaptive triggers and built in mic. Make sure you're using a new account and add the code JLRT5 at checkout to get the deal price.

Looking for more DualSense offers?

More PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders live now

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: $69.96 at Amazon

Amazon has plenty of PS5 controller pre-orders still available right now, so you can pick up the new controller ready for launch day this week. That's excellent news if you want multi-player functionality straight out the box. Out of stock? The DualSense is also available at Best Buy and Walmart.

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: £59 at Amazon

If you're shopping in the UK you'll also want to head to Amazon to grab your PS5 DualSense controller pre-order. There's plenty of stock to go round here, and the 99p has been dropped from the price to boot. You'll also find stock at Very, Argos, and Currys.

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: AU$109 at Amazon

Many retailers are out of stock on a range of PS5 consoles and accessory pre-orders right now in Australia. Amazon still has a good supply of DualSense controllers up for grabs however.

