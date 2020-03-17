12 best smart TV apps for your Samsung TV

Finding the best smart TV apps is essential if you want to make the most of your new Samsung TV.

That's because there's a lot more than just Netflix to choose from these days, with new additions like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus only making it trickier to find the best smart TV apps for your needs.

Last year, Samsung's smart TV platform got a substantial upgrade – thanks to the new Smart Hub operating system Samsung has embedded into its high-end, flagship series of QLED and 4K UHD TVs.

Beyond offering the obvious staples of Netflix, Hulu (for those in the US), Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, Smart Hub is bursting at the seams with great Samsung TV apps – all of which are available to download from the Smart Hub store right now.

With so many Samsung smart TV apps being released all the time, it can be tricky to figure out which apps are worth downloading.

After testing dozens of the best Samsung TVs over the years, we've narrowed down a list of the must-download Samsung TV apps on the platform that will offer entertainment in spades.

That's why we've rounded up 12 of the best Samsung TV apps for your new Samsung smart TV. If you want the entire, exhaustive list, you can find that on Samsung's website, though our roundup should save you some time.

If you need a new Samsung smart TV, too, check out our Samsung TV 2020 guide, which gives you the lowdown about every new QLED and LED Samsung TV coming this year.

1. Netflix

When it comes to online video streaming services, Netflix has been the gold standard since it invented the whole concept nearly a decade ago.

As well as having an impressive selection of existing TV shows and movies Netflix is also investing heavily in its own exclusive productions including Stranger Things, Sex Education, Black Mirror, and Bojack Horseman.

In terms of sheer amount of content, Netflix is the largest streaming service around, although there are significant differences in the content available on the UK versus the US store – even if the specter of Disney Plus may take some of the best gems out of the library.

If you're new to video streaming, then there's no better starting point than Netflix – check out our round up of the best shows on Netflix for some inspiration.

2. Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the streaming service where you can watch classic Disney animated movies, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and even 20th Century Fox content like The Simpsons.

It's still relatively new, but over time Disney Plus will have original content from Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, putting it in a good position to take on its biggest rivals like Netflix and Apple TV Plus. Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian, then, are just the beginning.

Plus, we've just found out that Frozen 2 has landed on Disney Plus way ahead of schedule, making it an even more attractive prospect.

3. Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is the tech giant's first venture into the world of original content streaming, with notable titles including The Morning Show, Jason Momoa epic See, Sesame Street spin-off Helpsters, teen fantasy Ghostwriters, Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson biopic, and NASA drama For All Mankind.

As a fledgling service that's only offering original content, the shows and films are a little sparse – but you can expect the Apple TV Plus library to fill up over the next year, and with support for 4K and HDR streaming, those new shows will look great on your Samsung TV.

4. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon may not be the original streaming service, but it's no slouch when it comes to piping you the best TV has to offer. Recent years have seen a steady supply of exclusive shows, such as Good Omens, The Man in the High Castle and Vikings.

Besides exclusives, Amazon also has an impressive selection of movies, recently adding darkly comic biopic I, Tonya, and the second installation in the John Wick series.

Fortunately, unlike Netflix which forces you to have an account in order to view available titles, Amazon makes its Prime listings available directly on its website, meaning you can check that your favorites are available before paying for a subscription.

You can also read our round up of the best shows on Amazon Prime Instant Video for a taste of what's on Prime this month.

5. Hulu (US only)

When Hulu finally updated its subscription tiers in 2017, it brought the service into line with competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime. It had previously offered two tiers, a free service supported by ads and a limited pool of content, and a paid service which offers an expanded selection (on which ads are still present).

Now, you can subscribe to a cheaper tier that keeps commercials, a more robust premium tier that cuts out commercials or the Hulu with Live TV bundle that offers limited commercials for on-demand content plus some live TV channels.

What really sells us on Hulu, though, is its exclusive offerings that includes shows like The Mindy Project, Bob's Burgers, and The Handmaid's Tale. Just be warned that no matter which tier you end up subscribing to, a small number of shows and series will still display ads – even when you're on the service's premium tier.

6. BBC iPlayer (UK-only)

The BBC has a reputation for producing some of the best TV shows in recent years such as Killing Eve, Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Luther, and, lucky for Samsung TV owners, they're available through the dedicated iPlayer app.

A few years ago, the BBC only made shows available for 30 days after their first broadcast, but that has since changed and now offers full seasons of most shows and the complete runs of its most popular series.

Even better, iPlayer has the widest selection of shows of any of the streaming services on this list, since it covers (with some small exceptions) everything broadcasted on the BBC. That means tentpole dramas such as Sherlock can be streamed alongside today's episode of long-running soap Eastenders or Sunday evening favorite Antiques Roadshow.

And yes, you legally need a TV license in the UK to use the service.

7. All 4 (UK-only)

All 4 is Channel 4's version of iPlayer, and covers content from Channel 4, E4 and More 4. Unlike the BBC's iPlayer, however, more popular shows are available indefinitely on the service.

What this means is that if you want to sit down and watch every episode of the excellent Peep Show since it was its first broadcast in 2003, then there's nothing stopping you.

Other top picks include The IT Crowd, Black Books (both written by the excellent Graham Lineham) and guilty pleasure Grand Designs.

8. PLEX

Our next pick is a little different from the other streaming services on this list. Instead of streaming videos from a service, PLEX allows you to curate a collection of your own on a media server and stream it to whichever device you want.

That said, while PLEX is available on nearly every device, it looks darn good on Samsung Smart TVs.

So why install PLEX if you have Hulu, Netflix, Amazon or any of the other streaming services on this list? Because PLEX is free. There are no monthly fees for the base version of the app, which allows you to build and maintain your own local video server.

If a DIY video streaming service sounds like a lot of work and a less-than-ideal experience, it will surprise you to know that PLEX has really improved in the last few years making it ultra-easy to setup and incredibly versatile as a streaming service.

9. HBO Now (US-only)

HBO Go and HBO Now are both streaming services from the television network behind such classics as The Sopranos, The Wire and more recently Game of Thrones. No other network has produced quite as many classics as the Home Box Office has.

Many of HBOs top shows, such as the aforementioned The Wire or the sublimely crafted True Blood are available on Amazon Prime Video, but HBOs own apps get access to shows immediately after they're broadcast rather than when the boxset is available to everyone else. Put simply, if you want to stream Game of Thrones the day it's released, you're going to have to pay for either HBO Go or HBO Now.

So what, exactly, is the difference between the two services? HBO Go is the streaming service available exclusively to HBO cable subscribers, while HBO Now is available to anyone regardless if you pay for the premium channel or not.

Which one you opt for is likely to be a decision driven by whether you already have a cable subscription to the service, but the HBO Now app is generally reported to be a slightly more responsive piece of software.

10. YouTube

YouTube used to be the place to get your fill of amateur footage of everything from skateboarding fails to cat videos, but in recent years the site has become host to a range of content, from scripted comedies to reality TV shows to documentaries.

It's a platform which is no longer defined by its amateur production values. Now content creators use teams of professional video production staff to produce a dizzying amount of content catering to every possible niche.

We're personally a massive fan of the PC hardware channel LinusTechTips (as well as our own TechRadar YouTube Channel) but there are channels catering to every possible interest from beauty and fashion to video games.

YouTube also carries full movies which can be rented for 30-days or bought outright.

11. Spotify / Pandora

The first major player in music streaming, and a go-to app for anyone wanting to play or find music through your TV. Here you can sign into your Spotify account and access all of the same songs, playlists, and library as you would on your laptop or smartphone. With over 40 million songs, and thousands more added every day, this is the most cohesive music streaming service out there.

While Spotify still has the crown for music streaming apps though, you'll only find it on Samsung smart TVs post-2015. For those with older sets, what you can access something called Pandora.

While you might remember Pandora as the internet radio station service, it's actually a much more interesting and versatile service than a lot of folks give it credit for. First off, calling it internet radio isn't quite right. It's like algorithmically generated personalized music stations. No need to shuffle in between stations as Pandora learns from your feedback: dislike a song and Pandora will skip it. Like a song and Pandora will play more like it.

12. VUDU (US-only)

VUDU is another video streaming service, however unlike Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu, it does not offer an all-you-can-eat monthly streaming subscription.

Instead titles are rented or bought on an individual basis, and the site runs frequent sales where you can grab a bargain. Rentals run from between $0.99 and $5.99, and purchases from $4.99 to $24.99.

While VUDU's library of movies is much smaller than Netflix's, its model relies on having titles available to stream as soon as the home release hits. This is opposed to Netflix who tend to feature older films in their library.

We would struggle to recommend that users exclusively rely on VUDU for all their streaming needs, but as a supplemental service to Netflix or Amazon Prime VUDU works well to fill in the gaps.