Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Xbox One, PS4 bundles and more

Black Friday isn't the only time of the year to grab some great gaming deals. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here and plenty of major online retailers have jumped on the discount bandwagon, offering savings on everything from console bundles to PC peripherals.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

With all these deals floating around, it can be hard to tell which gaming deals are actually worth your time and hard-earned money.

So here at TechRadar, we've scoured the web looking for the best gaming deals available in the UK and US during Amazon Prime Day and gathered them all here for your perusal.

Just keep in mind that, while Amazon discounts require you to be a Prime member, all other major retailers (such as Walmart) don't require you to be a paying subscriber.

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: UK

PS4 Games

Gaming console bundles

(Image credit: Sony) PlayStation VR Mega Pack | £209.99 at Amazon

Still not picked up a PSVR headset? Now could be the perfect time. There's a whopping £90 discount on the PSVR Mega Pack. The pack includes a PSVR headset, PlayStation camera and five game download codes: VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR and Wipeout Omega Collection. View Deal

(Image credit: Sony) PlayStation VR Starter Pack | £249.99 at Amazon

If you're ready to dip your toes into the water of VR, but don't know where to start, then the PSVR Starter Pack is probably for you. Amazon is currently offering 28% off the pack, saving you £70. The pack includes everything you need to get started: a PSVR headset, PlayStation camera and PlayStation VR worlds. View Deal

VR headsets

Gaming laptops

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook | £1,099 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £250 off this excellent gaming notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. Those are specs that will handle modern games with ease, and the screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate.

View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc1011na 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,799.95 £1,439.99 at Amazon

This powerful gaming laptop comes with some of the latest tech – and a lovely £359.96. The Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM means this is a beast of a laptop that can handle any modern game.

View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £978 £839.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable HP Omen gaming laptop, then this is a great choice thanks to its £138 price cut. You get older graphics, with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, but that's still good enough for most recent games.

View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc00029na 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,262 £999.99 at Amazon

This is a middle ground between the cheapest HP Omen 15 on sale on Amazon Prime Day and the most expensive. It comes with an Nvidia GTX 1060, which offers plenty of power to play modern games at decent settings - and it comes with a 144Hz screen.

View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop | £1,299.99 £799.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop has had a huge £500 cut from its asking price, easily making it one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making this an excellent mid-range gaming laptop.

View Deal

Gaming monitors

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung U32R592 32-inch curved 4K gaming monitor | £389.99 £279.99 at Amazon

This stylish 32-inch curved 4K monitor from Samsung will look great on any desk. Not only does it have a stunning design, but when you switch it on you'll be blown away by the bright and vibrant colours. This deal knocks off £110 from the asking price.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Elgato Game Capture 4K 60 Pro | £395.59 £251.97 at Amazon

If you're serious about streaming your gameplay on websites like Twitch, or recording footage for your YouTube , then this capture card is a fantastic choice, allowing you to record 4K video at 60 frames per second without any impact to your games.

View Deal

Gaming headsets

Gaming accessories and peripherals

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB mechanical gaming keyboard | £118.99 £83.29 at Amazon

This brilliant mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches for fast, responsive and accurate performance. Its vibrant RGB lighting can be configured so that it matches your preferences, and a USB port lets you plug in your other peripherals into the keyboard.

View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: US

Consoles

PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. Bespoke bundle prices are terrible at the moment so this is the best deal by some distance.

View Deal

Console bundles

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.



View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Blood and Truth | Everybody's Golf | $349.99 at Walmart

If you enjoyed Time Crisis in the arcades or PS1 back in the day, you're going to love Blood and Truth, especially as this bundle comes with two motion controllers. When you need to dial things back a little, you can enjoy Everybody's Golf's first foray into VR.

View Deal

Gaming laptops

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition $1,299 $896 at Amazon

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and an Intel Core i7-8750H, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the esports player's best friend. You'll be able to get silky smooth gameplay and save some cash while doing it, especially with this 31% Amazon Prime Day deal.

View Deal

(Image credit: MSI) MSI GS75 Stealth $2,999 $2,399 at Amazon

The MSI GS75 Stealth is far and away one of the best gaming laptops – if you have the cash. This baby is packed with an Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 2080 and 32GB of RAM. Run every game at max settings with this 20% off Amazon Prime Day deal.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.

View Deal

Gaming monitors

(Image credit: BenQ) BenQ EL2870U 28-inch 4K monitor $347 $208 at Amazon

If you're looking for a decent 4K monitor with HDR, but you don't have a lot of cash, do yourself a favor and take a look at this 28-inch 4K HDR monitor. Plus, with a 1ms response time, it's an excellent gaming monitor. Take advantage of this 40% Prime Day deal.

View Deal

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Optix G24VC $149 $109 at Amazon

There are a lot of affordable gaming monitors out there, especially when you're looking for 1080p, but the MSI Optix G24VC sets itself apart from the pack by offering Freesync. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score a whopping 27% off.

View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung U32R590 $499 $379 at Amazon

The Samsung U32R590 monitor offers an affordable 4K experience on its 32-inch dispaly. It combines that with a fast, 4ms response time that's just good enough for even a bit of gaming.

View Deal

(Image credit: BenQ) BenQ GW2765HT $299 $107 at Amazon

Few deals can compete with this BenQ GW2765HT monitor, which is offering a 27-inch, 1440p panel with a fast 144Hz refresh rate for 64% off its usual price. That's gaming goodness right there.

View Deal

(Image credit: ViewSnic) ViewSonic VX2257 $119 $83 at Amazon

The ViewSonic VX2257 has a 22-inch display at a Full HD reoslution. Better still, it offers a slightly increased refresh rate of 75Hz with support for AMD's FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming, and now it's 30% off.

View Deal

(Image credit: Alienware) Alienware 1900R $1,099 $714 at Amazon

The Alienware 1900R is a massive gaming monitor, offering 34.1 inches of display and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. It can deliver extra smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia's G-Sync technology. It's 35% off for Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Gaming headsets

(Image credit: HyperX) Hyper X Cloud Stinger $49 $39 at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of our favorite gaming headsets, because it balances decent performance with a price than anyone can afford. And, because you can get an extra $10 off on Amazon Prime Day, the deal is even sweeter.

View Deal

Gaming accessories and peripherals

(Image credit: Western Digital) WD Black SN750 1TB $249 $174 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is the best gaming SSD on the market right now. Your PC games will load incredibly quickly and reliably, and when you can get the 1TB model for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, there's no reason not to install one in your rig.

View Deal

(Image credit: Cooler Master) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition $39 $27 at Amazon

There are very few things that remain constant in the world of PC components, but the Cooler Master Hyper 212 line of CPU coolers have always been budget champions. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping 30%.

View Deal

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Armor Radeon RX 590 $259 $189 at Amazon

Now that AMD Navi is here, you might not be too stoked on a GCN graphics card, but the AMD Radeon RX 590 still has a lot of life in it, and can handle everything at 1080p Ultra settings. Plus, saving 27% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt.

View Deal

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X $649 $253 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade to the TR4 HEDT platform, there's never been a better time. This 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse of a processor is now cheaper than a mid-range mainstream chip. You don't want to miss this 61% off Amazon Prime Day deal.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Elgato HD60 S Capture Card $179 $120 at Amazon

If you want to start recording your gameplay, or even if you want to become the next Twitch legend, you're going to need a capture card. Luckily, the Elgato HD60 S is a legend in the field, providing value and reliability. Plus, it's 33% off for Prime Day.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Crystal 460X $119 $89 at Amazon

The Corsair Crystal 460X is an absolutely gorgeous mid-tower PC case that anyone would want to show their build off in. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra $30 off – we call that a win.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair H115i RGB Platinum $149 $112 at Amazon

If you're rocking a high-end processor and you're looking to keep things cool, the Corsair H115i RGB Platinum AIO liquid CPU cooler should be at the top of your list. And, for Amazon Prime Day you're getting this 280mm cooler for just $112.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair RM 850x $135 $94 at Amazon

When you're building a new PC, having a great PSU is extremely underrated. So, it's a good thing that you can pick up the Corsair RM 850x for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, as its 80 Plus Gold rating and 850W of capacity are both extremely valuable.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Elgato 4K60 Pro $399 $249 at Amazon

Now that even consoles can play games at 4K, you're going to need a capture card that can record all of those pixels. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Elgato 4K60 and save a sizable $150 while doing it.

View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair K68 RGB $139 $79 at Amazon

The Corsair K68 RGB gaming keyboard is an excellent mid-range gaming peripheral. Packed with Cherry MX keys and all the RGB lighting you could want, this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth taking a look.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Firefly Chroma $59 $34 at Amazon

It's 2019, and that means that everything needs to have RGB, including your mouse pad. Luckily, on Amazon Prime Day you can save $25 on the Razer Firefly Chroma cloth mouse pad, so no part of your gaming setup isn't illuminated.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer BlackWidow X Chroma $149 $89 at Amazon

If you're sick of gaming peripherals that look like gaming peripherals, this Mercury White model of the Razer BlackWidow X Chroma keyboard should be up your alley. And, that steep 40% Prime Day discount only sweetens the pot.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Seiren X $99 $69 at Amazon

If you're going to get into streaming, you'll need a reliable mic, luckily Razer has delivered. The Razer Seiren X will cancel out any noise you don't want, while boosting the sound you do. And, with a whopping 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, now's the time.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Kiyo $99 $69 at Amazon

The Razer Kiyo is without a doubt one of the best webcams for anyone looking to get into streaming. Not only does it record and stream in high definition, but the built-in light ring means you can spend less time in setup. And, this Prime Day deal is even better.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Huntsman $149 $99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman is a unique, but amazing, gaming keyboard packed with opto-mechanical switches that use the power of light to power you through your games. And, at just $99 for Amazon Prime Day, this gaming keyboard is an absolute steal.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Naga Trinity $99 $54 at Amazon

The Razer Naga Trinity is one of our all-time favorite gaming mice, because it's so flexible. Whether you're playing an MMO, a MOBA or even an FPS, it can swap out its sideplate to perfectly complement your game. Plus, it's only $54 on Prime Day.

View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Deathadder Elite $69 $34 at Amazon

The Razer Deathadder Elite is straight up one of the most beloved PC gaming peripherals of all time, and for good reason. It's simple, reliable, and looks pretty damn good. And, when it's just $34 on Amazon Prime Day, this mouse is mighty tempting.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | free portable battery charger | $299 at Walmart

With most stores stubbornly sticking to that $299 MSRP this week, at least Walmart is throwing in a useful freebie. The portable battery charger extends your play time away from home and also doubles up as a stand.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | carry case | $302.25 at Walmart

If you're not too bothered about the battery pack Switch deal above, this might be the better option for you. The carry case will protect your Switch's screen when it's out of the dock. It also has extra pockets to store game cartridges too. This deal is available with both the neon and grey versions of the Switch.

View Deal