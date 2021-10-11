What kind of Surfshark free trial is available?

If you're on the hunt for the best VPN then chances are you're going to want to do more than just read reviews before you pick the one for you. Surfshark may have come up in your searching so far, but it's the Surfshark free trial that's going to help you take the next step.

This is a try-before-you-buy scenario that means you can download the Surfshark VPN onto multiple devices and start using it, with all the bells and whistles available, for long enough to decide if this is the one for you.

Allowing you to test if it works with your streaming services, as well as how it runs on your devices, we've detailed below the kind of Surfshark free trial available.

Is there a Surfshark free trial available?

The short answer is yes, Surfshark does offer a free trial. Like all VPN with free trials it will mean handing over your card details.

There is a Surfshark 7-day free trial available for Android, iOS, and macOS devices. In other words, on your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, and Mac computers.

For those wanting to install it on another device, you can benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can technically try Surfshark for 30-days and, if you decide it's not for you, get a complete refund.

How to get the Surfshark free trial

Go for the 30-day money-back guarantee and you can try Surfshark on any platform you want. This means you go through the usual sign-up process and simply get your money back when you cancel.

Here's how to get the 30-day money back guarantee directly on its website:

Head to the Surfshark website

Choose your plan - if you sign up for 24 months you save 80%

Scroll and enter your email address

Scroll further to enter your payment information

You have the option to pay with a credit card, PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, or Crypto

Confirm your payment

Once your payment has processed, you will be asked to create a password

Install your required Surfshark client and you're good to go

Just be sure to cancel before the 30-day period is up if you don't want to continue and want to get your money back.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

For Android users that want the 7-day Surfshark free trial, follow these steps:

Head to the Google Play Store

Search 'Surfshark' and it should appear as one of the top results

Tap 'Install' - it's free

Once installed, launch the app

Hit the 'Start free trial' prompt

Create an account and select the 12 month plan option

By downloading through the Google Play Store, your subscription will be tied to the payment details you use to purchase other apps and content. Make sure you cancel before your seven days are up to avoid being charged if you decide you no longer want Surfshark. After your 7-day free trial is up, you will still be covered by the 30-day money back guarantee.

For iPhone users who want the Surfshark free trial, the process is similar:

Go to the Apple App Store

Search 'Surfshark' and it should appear as one of the top results

Tap 'Get' - it's free

Once it's downloaded, launch the app

Tap the 'Start free trial' button

Create your account and select the 12 month plan option

Payment won't be taken until after your 7-days are up

Again, the payment method used will be the one tied to your Apple iD.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Why should I choose Surfshark?

Surfshark is one of the best streaming VPN options out there right now, and it's also our top cheap VPN choice. Bringing affordability to the world of VPN, Surfshark is not only wallet-friendly but also crams in the features.

First up, this is one of the few VPNs out there that can unblock all streaming services. That means if you want the best Netflix VPN that's also a reliable BBC iPlayer VPN, this is a perfect option for unblocking geo restricted content. A great option to have with you if you travel a lot and want your shows from home to come with you.

The fact Surfshark offers unlimited connections is another big sell as it means you can use this on as many devices as you want, simultaneously. So if you're connecting your smartphone and laptop, console and TV, they can all be running securely behind the VPN at once.

The iOS and Android apps are great, crammed with features, something that many other services don't offer in their app versions of the VPN. However, on the Surfshark app you'll be able to benefit from its Whitlister split tunneling tool, the CleanWeb ad and malware blocking feature, and the choice of the WireGuard protocol.

Heard enough? Sign up directly through the Surfshark website.

