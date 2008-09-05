Not very powerful or fast, but this phone does a lot of other things very well whilst looking stylish too

The P320, according to Asus, is a choice for the fashion-conscious.

This is largely because of its small size, which at 55mm wide, 99mm tall, 13mm thick and weighing 105g, makes it not much bigger than the average candybar-style mobile phone.

The operating system is Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, which is the most up-to-date version currently available from Microsoft. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are built in, and there is a GPS antenna which means you can add some third-party sat-nav software and use the P320 for point-to-point navigation.

Windows Mobile



We like the lock button that turns off the screen and disables the buttons, thereby preventing accidental use when it's in your pocket. Windows Mobile has a software-based lock on the Today screen, but we found this hardware-based one more convenient.

Asus adds software of its own to the staple Windows Mobile offering, which includes a Today screen that can provide a weather forecast, update you on incoming messages, deliver RSS feeds and calendar details and let you easily add tunes to a music playlist.

A large clock display adorns the Today screen and simply tapping it lets you set an alarm. The key absence is support for 3G, though the device is quad-band GSM with GPRS and EDGE. The processor is sluggish, and the device is short on internal memory – though you can boost this with a micro-SD card.

Power users might ﬁnd the P320 doesn't meet their needs, but for those needing a more sedate device, this is a well-built option.