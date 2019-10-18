Wow! Get free PS4s and VR bundles with EE Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 deals

For a lot of people, two items will be in your mind when shopping in the upcoming Black Friday sales - a new phone and a gaming console. But why wait? Thanks to an offer straight from EE, you can get both of those in one neat, affordable package right now.

There's two steps to this promotion - choose your phone and then choose your freebie. For the phone part of this offer, you get two choices. You can go with Sony Xperia 1 deals or try out Sony Xperia 10 deals.

Once you've decided which handset appeals to you and how much data you want, the real fun begins. Step two is choosing which of EE's two free incentives you want - a PlayStation 4 bundle or a PlayStation VR bundle.

Ready to beat the Black Friday rush and get your mobile phone deals and console now? You can see everything you need to know about this offer below.

Sony Xperia 10 deals + free PS4 or PSVR Bundle

Sony Xperia 10 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

The cheaper of the two deals, here you're getting the Sony Xperia 10 with 10GB of data. On top of that, you're also getting that free PS4 or PlayStation VR bundle to really kick up the value of this offer. As the cheaper of the two deals by a long way, this feels like the offer to go for in our eyes.

Sony Xperia 1 deals + free PS4 or PSVR Bundle

Find out more about each part of this offer:

Upgrade to an EE Smart Plan for Swappable Benefits

With this offer, you can also upgrade to an EE Smart plan. That means you can upgrade your phone contract anytime and get access to EE's 'Swappable Benefits'. These benefits include unlimited data when using the likes of your Apple Music and Netflix account, subscriptions to the BT Sport app or increased roaming abilities. You can change between these perks at any point during your contract.

You can see the upgraded EE Smart Plans below:

Sony Xperia 10 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Sony Xperia 1 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £69pm

Why should I get my next mobile phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that EE phone deals are frequently the best option available.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere - and that's before you add those tempting Swappable Benefits.