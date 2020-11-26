Want a cheap Amazon Echo Dot this Black Friday? Argos still has stock

The Amazon Echo Dot is down to £18.99 in the Argos Black Friday sale, and available for immediate pickup for delivery. The Echo Dot is sold out at Amazon, with orders not expected to arrive until January, but Argos mas matched its Black Friday price and has plenty of stock remaining.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Dot deals near you.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £39.99 £18.99 at Argos (save £21)

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is less than half price at both Amazon and Argos for Black Friday, but only Argos has stock left. If you want to snap up this mini smart speaker for Black Friday, place your order at Argos and you can either collect it yourself or have it delivered.

This is the third-generation Echo Dot (not this year's ball-shaped version), and is available in four colours: white, charcoal, heather grey and plum.

If you want this year's Echo Dot, Argos has you covered again. The 2020 Echo Dot is the same price at both Argos and Amazon, but while Amazon isn't expecting stock to arrive until next week, there are plenty of devices in the Argos store rooms ready and waiting.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): £49.99 £28.99 at Argos (save £21)

Argos has also matched the price on this year's Echo Dot, with stock available for collection today. The 2020 Echo Dot has a more modern look than its predecessor, and setup is very easy, but on the inside there's little to differentiate it from the 2019 edition.

There are many other great smart home offers on at Argos right now, which we've rounded up in our full guide to the best Argos Black Friday deals. Alternatively, you can head over to the Argos website and browse them yourself.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Amazon Echo Dot deals near you.