Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: early sale now live in the UK

The very first Amazon Black Friday deals are now available to buy as the mega-retailer kicked off its early sale on November 8. As there's a lot to go through we've brought all the key information and top deals to you right here to save you scrolling for hours.

While Black Friday 2021 doesn't officially begin until November 26, retailers in recent years have started their sales earlier and earlier. The first Amazon Black Friday deals arriving this week is even more evidence of that – and we're only expecting the pace to ramp up even further in the days ahead.

Of course, Amazon devices feature heavily in this first round of early deals. The best of the lot so far is this buy two for the price of one offer on the Echo Dot. You just need to enter the code 'ECHODOT2FOR1' at the checkout to access it and you will get two of the smart speakers for £18.99 each – that matches the all-time low price. You can also find the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite for a record low of £79.99.

But it's not just Echo Dots and Kindles in these early Black Friday deals at Amazon. The retailer has announced that you can also get up to 40% off Bosch, Shark, Oral-B, KitchenAid, Sony and more. We're not seeing all of these manufacturers on the store just yet but we're keeping an eye out for when they're added over the next two weeks. For now, all of the top offers available today can be found just below.

Best early Black Friday Amazon deals

Echo Dot (3rd gen): £37.98 for two (£18.99 each) at Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £37.98 for two (£18.99 each) at Amazon

The headline offer in the early Amazon Black Friday deals. Simply enter the promo code 'ECHODOT2FOR1' at the checkout to get two previous-generation Amazon Echo Dot devices for the price of one. That effectively makes them just £18.99 each - equalling a record low we haven't seen for over a year.

Kindle Paperwhite: £149.99 Kindle Paperwhite: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £70 – With the new model now available, the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced to its lowest ever price. It has a smaller screen, thicker bezels and shorter battery life (still six weeks), but at £50 less it's a considerable bargain compared to the newer model.

Asus ZenBook 14: £999.99 Asus ZenBook 14: £999.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £300 – Easily the best laptop deal in the early sales. This excellent top-end machine features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD all for under £700 – a rare sight, indeed. This is a powerful piece of kit for anyone who needs an all-purpose device that won't struggle with multitasking or more demanding jobs.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: £89.99 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – You can now get a huge £50 saving on the Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush. It sports three brush modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – plus a pressure sensor that will flash if you're pressing too hard while brushing. You get a toothbrush head and a useful travel case in the price.

43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV: £379.99 43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV: £379.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £80 – TVs don't get much more budget than the JVC Fire Edition range. This 43-inch set is now down to just £299 at Amazon, which is only £50 more than the all-time low we saw in August. For those who want a 4K screen with all the streaming apps for less, then it's a good TV for less. Similar discounts are available on the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions if you want a larger screen.

Amazon Black Friday deals FAQ

When will Amazon Black Friday deals begin? Black Friday deals will officially begin on November 26 in 2021. Amazon's Black Friday deals were rolling from October onwards last year, after Prime Day was knocked back due to the pandemic. We do usually see discounts landing in the week leading up to the official November date (November 26 this year), and with discounts beginning earlier and earlier we would recommend keeping a close eye on that deals section from the start of the month onwards.

Will Amazon Black Friday deals be better than Prime Day? Last year Amazon's Black Friday prices largely mirrored its Prime Day offerings, with products very rarely dropping below the discounts we saw in October. That was understandable, with Prime Day landing so close to November last year Amazon wouldn't have wanted to undercut its own sale event. However, Prime Day took place from June 21-22, which means Amazon's Black Friday deals could see further drops considering products will have a few extra months on the shelves by the time November 26 rolls around.

What Amazon Black Friday deals can we expect in 2021? The best way to predict Amazon's Black Friday deals in 2021 is to check back on what we learned last year. While the November shopping weekend certainly looked different for a number of retailers in 2020, Amazon still remained true to predictions, offering big discounts on its own array of smart home devices, tablets and streaming sticks as well as those of its peripheral brands like Ring, Eufy and Blink. If you're looking to kit out your smart home, then, the Amazon Black Friday deals 2021 might present the perfect opportunity to stock up on some gear. Last year, however, Amazon also performed particularly well on premium tech. The year's hottest items ranged from Roomba robot vacuums to Sony headphones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Samsung Galaxy tablets. Amazon regularly price matches its competitors when it comes to these high flying items, and that yielded some of the lowest prices we'd seen last year. We expect this trend to continue in 2021, with 2020's generations reduced even further and even a few discounts on models yet to be released. Amazon also offered a strong range of TV deals last year. From cheap Fire TVs and budget LG models to more premium OLED panels, Amazon had a massive range of televisions on sale - and plenty with hundreds of pounds slashed from the price. It's worth keeping a close eye here if you're looking to upgrade your set then.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals last year

Image Ring stick up cam battery in white with Echo Show 5: £168.99 £74 at Amazon

Save £94.99 - Amazon Black Friday deals offered the perfect opportunity to grab yourself some extra home security, especially with this neat Ring bundle. It included an Echo Show 5 (which will let you see what the cam sees) and a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, at an excellent price. Link it with the Ring app and you can have ultimate peace of mind your home is safe with a realtime video feed.



Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 5 was on sale for £39.99 (was £79.99) but for just £20 extra you were getting a considerably larger screen here - and this was the lowest price we'd seen on either smart displays yet. That was a stunning Amazon Black Friday deal, and definitely one to take a look at if you had smart home security cameras or thermostats installed.



Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera: £114.98 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £64.99 - This was a massive saving - you were getting the Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for just £49.99. Of course, that before price was taking the full RRP of both, and we'd seen them on sale for less than that over the few weeks leading up to Amazon's Black Friday deals, but that was still just £10 more than the Echo Show 5 was by itself.



AirPods Pro: Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This was the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matched Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. This offer was in and out of stock a lot at Amazon, and sold quickly - with those shipping dates creeping up to January.



Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight was once again down to its lowest price ever. We'd seen this price drop a few times before, but this was the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, you could also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.



Fitbit Sense smartwatch: Fitbit Sense smartwatch: £299.99 £269 at Amazon

Save £30 - The very latest Fitbit to hit the market was seeing £30 off in last year's Amazon Black Friday deals. This premium piece of wrist candy is packed with all the latest features - everything you need in an activity tracker is here but you're also getting stress sensors and management, Fitbit ECG, on-wrist skin temperature sensors and a free six month trial for Fitbit Premium.



Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This was close to the lowest price we'd ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon was giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price. Seriously, these are amazing headphones and only the sequels, the XM4s, are close.



Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £799 £625 at Amazon

You could save £160 on this Surface Pro 7 - an incredible discount on the tablet by itself. You're getting an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a128GB SSD in here, with more discounts available on larger configurations as well. i5 / 8GB / 256GB: £1,169 £899



Image Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 was at it's lowest price ever in the Amazon Black Friday deals, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, Wi-Fi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.



Bose 700 Bose 700: £349.95 £269 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Bose 700s are some of the best headphones you can pick up, maybe beaten only by the Sony WH-1000XM3 or 4. Those cups would still set you back £350, however, which made this £80 discount even better. That's actually £10 cheaper than we saw it in previous Amazon Black Friday deals - which brought us to within £5 of the lowest price yet on premium headphones.



Image De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Amazon Black Friday deals were also extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which was £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.



GoPro Hero 9 Black GoPro Hero 9 Black: £429.99 £379.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The brand new GoPro Hero 9 Black was seeing its first discount in Amazon's Black Friday deals, offering up a £50 price cut on the 5K camera packed with all the latest and greatest features from the leaders in premium action camera gear.



Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular: £319 £309 at Amazon

Save £10 - There was a £10 discount on the new Apple Watch SE up for grabs at Amazon - that's not a big saving, sure, but this was the first time we'd seen the 2020 model take a price drop so far. What's more, this cellular model meant you can leave your phone at home if you're out exercising as well.



Amazon Fire HD 8 Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - This Black Friday price was £10 cheaper than the record low of £64.99 we'd seen before. That made last year a great time to grab the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. You're getting 32GB of storage in here, though this price was on the model that carries ads. If you thought you'd need a bigger screen, you'd find the Fire HD 10 available for £89.99 - £60 off the original £149.99 price.



Image Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 was on sale in the Amazon Black Friday deals. OK, so a £50 price cut wasn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it was a great little bonus for sure, especially since there was so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.



LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You were saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which meant that final price had dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.



Amazon Black Friday deals: laptops

Laptops weren't a show stopping category in the Amazon Black Friday deals last year, especially if you were shopping in the sub-£500 category. That said, there were plenty of more powerful machines on sale, with gaming laptops and MacBooks stealing some of the best discounts around. We expect a similar trend in the Amazon Black Friday deals 2021, with heavy hitters like Razer and Asus gaming laptops seeing more significant discounts and MacBook Pros dropping their prices considerably as well. However, we'd look elsewhere for cheaper Windows machines and Chromebooks come November 2021.

Image Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer Chromebook was not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. Its Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage weren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'd definitely do the job if you wanted something that could be both a tablet and a laptop.



Image Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop: £899 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Considering you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this £100 discount on the Asus ZenBook was an absolute steal. A great option for an inexpensive ultrabook since those specs would set you back a pretty penny on a Dell or Apple machine.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon Asus ROG Zephyrus G: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - This Asus ROG Zephyrus was a fantastic 15.6-inch gaming laptop coming packed with a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. That's a nice spec sheet for under £1,000 and would see you flying through the latest releases.



Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs

Amazon Black Friday deals last year offered some excellent TV discounts. Whether you were after a cheap upgrade to 4K or a powerful display capable of running at high refresh rates with some serious tech under the hood, there were discounts for everyone. Most of these discounts were sitting on 2020 models as well, which means Amazon's Black Friday offerings in 2021 will likely see similar pricing on displays with upgraded tech and display qualities as well.

Amazon was particularly strong on LG displays last year, and with a strong spread of price tags and feature sets in LG's portfolio more of the same in 2021 will make for an excellent collection of deals.

Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805 58-inch 4K TV Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805 58-inch 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only were you getting a stunning picture quality here, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, but the Philips Ambilight also offered a unique LED effect. Thanks to individual LEDs built into the back of the display, the colours from your shows and games were cast onto the wall behind the unit for an excellent immersive experience.



LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV: £379.99 £319 at Amazon

Save £60 - There was a £60 discount on this 43-inch LG TV at Amazon, offering up a great price on the 2020 model. This is a pretty standard display, but LG is by no means a budget brand so you're still getting a high quality resolution and a powerful webOS as well. This deal sold quickly, with those late to the party seeing shipping times of around two months by the end of the weekend.



LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You were saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which meant that final price dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility.



Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-inch 4K TV Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-inch 4K TV: £549 £459 at Amazon

You could save £90 on this Panasonic 43-inch TV, a powerful display offering up premium features like Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, you were also getting Alexa and Google Assistant baked straight in here as well.



Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED TV: Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED TV: £899 £549 at Amazon

Save £350 - This was a stunning price on the Hisense Quantum Series TV, sending you home with a 55-inch ULED display with excellent picture quality and Alexa integration for just £549 thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals. Hisense is well known for budget TVs, but also incorporates more premium technologies into these low prices as well.



Philips Ambilight 65PUS8545 65-inch 4K TV Philips Ambilight 65PUS8545 65-inch 4K TV: £749 £699 at Amazon

Save £50 - The Philips Ambilight is an excellent display, and picking up a 65-incher for just £699 made all those additional LED features feel just that little bit more special. Plus, you were getting a solid panel here as well, with the P5 engine, Dolby Vision HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.



Amazon Black Friday deals: Tablets

iPads were the go-to devices in the Amazon Black Friday deals last year. We saw some stunning prices on the recently released 2020 Pro models, some of which we haven't seen beaten since. However, the 8th generation iPad didn't see as much love with an already low entry level price.

Samsung fans weren't left out, though. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and S5e were just about to be phased out in favor of the new S7 and S7 Plus. That meant we saw record low prices on these devices, offering up powerful configurations for as little as £319.

Of course, Amazon's own Fire tablets were a sure-fire win last year. However, we have already seen prices returning to these discounted costs in 2021, which means we may be seeing even bigger discounts come November.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - 64GB: £379 £319 at Amazon

You could also save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - a slightly older model but still powerful nonetheless. We had seen this tablet drop to £299 once before in the last year, though that was back in January, so it was worth keeping an eye out if you're after the lowest price yet. Still, it was a great deal and only £20 off that record low. 128GB: £439 £379 at Amazon



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: £619 £499 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was under £500 for the first time ever in the Amazon Black Friday deals. That meant you were getting the 128GB tablet for a fantastic price, but there were more savings on different configurations below. 128GB LTE: £689 £569 at Amazon

256GB WiFi: £689 £569 at Amazon

256GB LTE: £759 £619 at Amazon



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - 128GB: £619 £549 at Amazon

You could save £70 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, with an excellent offer from Amazon's Black Friday deals. You were getting 128GB of storage in here, with Dolby Atmos sound, AKG speakers, the S pen included and a super speedy refresh rate on the display.



Image Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet was also on sale. The HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet had ads in the software; the ad-free version didn't seem to be on sale.



Image Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This was the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you could buy, though one that came with less storage. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.



Amazon Black Friday deals: Headphones

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.37 at Amazon

Save £34 - If you didn't need wireless charging, you could save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this was a good deal, it's worth noting that we'd been seeing this price since November the year before.



AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Save £42 - You could grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in Amazon's Black Friday deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.



Beats Solo 3 Beats Solo 3: £179.95 £125 at Amazon

Save £50 - There was a £50 discount on these red (and other) Beats Solo 3 headphones. You're getting the Apple W1 chip in here, so easy pairing with your iPhone or iPad, as well as 40 hours of battery life and fast charging capabilities as well.



Beats Solo Pro Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £159 at Amazon

Save £110 - The Beats Solo Pro headphones were sitting at their lowest price ever in the Amazon Black Friday deals. That was excellent timing if you were after a pair of mid-range headphones with native support for iOS, active noise cancelling technology, transparency mode, and a 22 hour battery life.



Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

You could save £120 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at Amazon last year - that was an excellent price drop that made this the cheapest these headphones had ever been. You were getting powerful noise cancellation here and that classic Bose sound with Alexa baked straight in.



Bose 700 Bose 700: £349.95 £269 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Bose 700s were some of the best headphones you can pick up last year, maybe beaten only by the Sony WH-1000XM3 or 4. Those cups would still set you back £350, however, which made this £80 discount even better. That's actually £10 cheaper than we saw it in previous Amazon Black Friday deals - which brought us to within £5 of the lowest price yet on premium headphones.



Amazon Black Friday deals: Smartwatches and wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Fitbit Versa 2 was also on sale in the Amazon Black Friday deals, bringing a £70 price cut that offered up a return to the lowest price we'd seen yet. There's plenty of activity tracking features in here, as well as Alexa built in, Spotify support and smartphone integration as well.



Fitbit Inspire Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you were just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £40 Fitbit Inspire was just the solution. This was actually £10 cheaper than we saw in early Amazon Black Friday deals, making it a steal right now.



Fitbit Charge 4: Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Fitbit Charge 4 was once again seeing its lowest price yet in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That meant you could grab the slimline fitness tracker complete with all the activity monitoring you could ask for and a 7 day battery life for under £100.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £128 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch. You're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.



Amazon Black Friday deals: Gaming

Save 30% on Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more Save 30% on Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals were cutting prices on a massive range of PC gaming accessories from some top brands by 30%. You could find top products like the SteelSeries Arctis headsets, Razer Kraken and Basilisk devices, and Corsair components on sale as well.



Save 35% on Logitech PC gaming accessories Save 35% on Logitech PC gaming accessories at Amazon

From the super cheap Logitech G502 Hero SE to the turbo-powered G153 mechanical keyboard, you could find a massive range of Logitech PC accessories on sale in Amazon's Black Friday deals. So, whether you needed mice, keyboards, headsets, or steering wheels you could find some great prices.



PS Plus 12 month membership PS Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you had just grabbed a PS5, or you're looking to get a little more out of your PS4, this PS Plus membership was perfect at a £12 discount at Amazon. You'll get access to online play, free monthly games and the new PS Plus Collection as well.



Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: £79.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - This was the cheapest we'd seen the Razer Basilisk V2 wired mouse going for so far, which meant you were grabbing a great price on the optical pointer. Not only that, but you could save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this purchase as well.



Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse: £129.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Save £58 - There was £40 off the Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse in Amazon's Black Friday deals, which meant you were getting the cheapest price we'd ever seen on the powerful pointer. This mouse features Logitech's Hero 16K sensor with a 140 hour battery life, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 programmable buttons.



Image SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £109.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £35 off you could get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.



Save up to 20% on PC monitors from LG, Samsung, Asus, BenQ and more Save up to 20% on PC monitors from LG, Samsung, Asus, BenQ and more at Amazon

Whether you were after crystal clear 4K 144Hz displays or a simple PC monitor for working from home, Amazon's Black Friday deals had you covered with some excellent discounts on monitors. You could find brands extending across LG, Samsung, BenQ, HP and more with some top quality panels seeing 20% off.



Amazon Black Friday deals: smart home

Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite was also taking its first ever price cut - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you could also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model as well.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you were rocking a UHD display, you'd want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model was back down to its lowest price yet - excellent news if your fancy new TV didn't offer all the latest apps.



Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue smart bulb Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue smart bulb: £104.98 £59.99 at Amazon

You could pick up a Philips Hue smart bulb for free when you grabbed the latest 4th generation Amazon Echo. That was saving you £44.99 overall, on a bundle that was perfect for those looking to kit out a full smart home over the winter.



Philips Hue smart lighting up to 40% off Philips Hue smart lighting up to 40% off at Amazon

If you were looking to fully kick start your smart home, you'd need some smart bulbs to get started with. These Philips Hue smart lighting kits allowed you to get started with one of the biggest brands in the business for 40% less, with prices starting at £39.99 in the last year's Amazon Black Friday deals.



Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

You could save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this was still an excellent price if you didn't want to spend your week checking Amazon.



Amazon Black Friday deals: kitchen

Image De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Black Friday deals were extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which was £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.



Pro Breeze 4.2L air fryer: Pro Breeze 4.2L air fryer: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

You could save £15 on this Pro Breeze air fryer in the Amazon Black Friday deals - that discount brought the 4.2L air fryer down to £74.99. That was a great price for an appliance with a digital display, and fully adjustable temperature control.



Image Philips Premium Air Fryer: £200 £155 at Amazon

Save £45 - Air fryers were a staple of the Amazon Black Friday deals period, and this particular unit from Philips could hold up to 800g – plus its various components were dishwasher-safe, according to the manufacturer. Plus, this was an extra £5 cheaper than we'd been seeing it in previous offers.



Amazon Black Friday deals: home

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Granted, we hadn't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 over the course of the year - but £49.99 was a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's Black Friday deals.



Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £209 - This was an excellent price on the premium Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean electric toothbrush. There was plenty of tech in here to improve your clean as well as five cleaning modes so you could tailor your cleaning schedule to your needs.



Image Vacuum cleaners: up to 41% off at Amazon

This group sale on vacuum cleaners included a variety of models from Eufy, Tineco, Proscenic and other brands, and included cordless and bagless units.



Image iRobot i7 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £649.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save £99 - This higher-end robot vacuum has advanced features, like letting you clean certain areas of a room at your command, as well as what the manufacturer calls '10x suction'. It can detect dirt, and you can control it via various voice assistants, as well as through iRobot's own app.



Image iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £66 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app.

