Amazon Singapore Black Friday deals 2022: early offers you can shop right now

We have an official date for Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) – deals will kick off on November 25 and end on November 28, which is Cyber Monday. The Black Friday sales weekend could be the best time to pick up some of Amazon’s own items, such as the Kindle and Echo smart speaker, but you can also find discounts on plenty of other items.

We’ve noticed in past Amazon sales that everything from Nintendo Switch consoles to iPhones and AirPods go on sale. You can also stock up on household essentials and beauty products during Black Friday, so there’s plenty of savings on offer. We’ll be keeping track of the best tech deals of course, so bookmark this page and keep checking in, as we add the best early Black Friday deals as they become available.

Early Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | SG$469 SG$379 (opens in new tab) (save SG$90) The Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) dropped to SG$360 during last year’s Black Friday sales, and we’ve already seen it available for SG$359 this November. We think it will drop lower closer to Black Friday, so wait a little while if you’re able to. If you can’t, this deal still gets you SG$90 off.

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) | SG$79.90 SG$62.70 (opens in new tab) (save SG$17.20) Splatoon 3 (opens in new tab) is the latest game in this popular Nintendo series, and will have you jumping back into an inky adventure, either by yourself or with a group of friends in multiplayer mode. The game was previously available for SG$58.90, but it’s since risen a little. This might drop further on Black Friday, so hold out if you can.

(opens in new tab) Hollow Knight (Nintendo Switch) | SG$49.90 SG$39.20 (opens in new tab) (save SG$10.70) This side scrolling adventure will have you adventuring through Hallownest, an often quiet and haunting place. Those who’ve played this game will know its firm difficulty level, but if you stick with it, you’ll learn it’s one of the best games from its generation. Pick up this 2017 classic for Nintendo Switch for only SG$39.30 from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) | SG$93.90 SG$64 (opens in new tab) (save SG$29.90) Call of Duty: Vanguard (opens in new tab) will have you playing as a rag-tag group of international special forces in it’s campaign set during WWII, or you can jump into one of it’s many online modes to play with friends. You can currently grab it for SG$64 for the PS5 (opens in new tab), or SG$50 for the PS4 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a | SG$699 from SG$499 (opens in new tab) (save up to SG$200) The Pixel 6a is a smaller and more affordable option than the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab). It features a snappy fingerprint scanner, a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and three cameras including a 12.2MP wide camera. The white (opens in new tab) colour option is the cheapest, starting at SG$499.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | SG$599 SG$420 (opens in new tab) (save SG$179) The Bose 700 offer up class-leading noise cancellation in a beautiful package. Rest assured that their sound quality is also great, with a well-balanced soundstage. This price isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, so we’d suggest holding out until later in November to see if the price drops further – no guarantees though.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth) | SG$698 SG$585 (opens in new tab) (save SG$113) Designed for the outdoor enthusiast, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (opens in new tab) features a rugged, tough build and advanced GPS features. It’s a health and fitness focused smartwatch, but it’s not quite a replacement for a specialist Garmin watch. Amazon previously had it down to SG$531.40, but the price has since risen to SG$585.

When is Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday 2022 sale? Black Friday’s official date this year is November 25, which is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US. We now know that Amazon Singapore (opens in new tab) will also be starting its Black Friday sale on November 25, with deals wrapping up on November 28, which is the official date of Cyber Monday. Early Black Friday deals are already available, so you can start shopping in case you don't want or can't wait.

How long does Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday deals last? Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday deals will last for four days, from November 25 to November 28. We also might see the same deals going for the entire Black Friday sales period. Instead, it’s more likely that teaser deals will be available in the lead up to the official date, with the best offers landing over the four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Amazon Singapore Black Friday in October: takeaways from the sale

In October this year, Amazon Singapore surprised us with a new sales event, called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It was a 48-hour sales event, which gave Amazon shoppers in Singapore access to select items from Amazon US and Amazon Japan in its Global Store section.

We saw some excellent deals during Amazon’s October sale, including discounts on Nintendo Switch games, Sony TVs, Samsung smartwatches and a tidy saving on the Google Pixel 6a (SG$100 off). This all bodes well for Amazon Singapore’s Black Friday sale.

5 of the best Amazon Singapore deals from the past 12 months

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch (2019) | SG$499 SG$360 (SG$139 off) The Nintendo Switch console tends to be a popular purchase during sale time, and Black Friday last year, Amazon discounted the standard model by SG$139. One year later, and we’re hoping to see this deal crop up again, and hopefully at an even cheaper price.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | SG$549 SG$410 (SG$139 off) This deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED came during Amazon’s Prime Day in July, which meant it was only available to Prime members. We’ve got our fingers crossed that a similar deal will be returning for Black Friday, and hopefully one that will be available to everyone.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) | SG$1,299 SG$1,073 (SG$226 off) This was a popular deal during Amazon Prime Day 2022, because it was 17% off the iPhone 13, which was the current iPhone at the time. The iPhone 14 has launched since then, so we’ll be on the lookout for more discounts on the iPhone range.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 | SG$499 SG$379 (SG$130 off) These are the #1 pick in our best headphones (opens in new tab) guide, so to be able to nab them with a SG$130 discount was pretty incredible. This deal came during Amazon Prime Day in July, and we think there’s a good chance they’ll be discounted again, especially since the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab) have been released.