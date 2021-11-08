Best Amazon Australia Black Friday deals: early offers currently live

The 2021 edition of Black Friday is just around the corner and we're eagerly waiting to see what Amazon Australia will have to offer during this massive sale. Will it beat the deals we saw during Prime Day 2021? We can hope, but those were some of the best prices we've seen on some items, particularly Amazon's own Echo and Kindle devices.

This Black Friday, though, there's a lot to look forward to on Amazon, especially since there's an official Apple Store to check out. That's not the only official source of tech on Amazon – from Canon to Nikon, Samsung and more, you're sure to find something that's got a steep discount.

While we're sure that the Black Friday 2021 charge will again be led by Amazon devices, including the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Buds, you can be sure that some of the best prices on a whole load of other items will be found on Amazon.

Unlike Prime Day, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is likely to last at least a week or more, and different deals will be popping up throughout the sales period, which will end just after Cyber Monday. In fact, Amazon has already started teasing us with early deals, discounting some Echo devices already.

Just the sheer volume of items in Amazon's catalogue can make navigating Black Friday a rather overwhelming task. There's invariably millions of discounts to sift through, and that's not even counting Amazon's Lightning Deals and WOW deals – those available for short durations and in limited quantities.

The good news is that the deals team at TechRadar Australia will be on hand, keeping its finger on the pulse of Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing you only the best bargains listed right here on this page. We've been covering the deals bonanza for a while now and know just how to help you find great tech deals.

Early Amazon Australia Black Friday 2021 deals

While the actual sale officially kicks off on November 26, Amazon is known to be quite the teaser. Now that November is well underway, we're starting to see some rather juicy offers on the retail site, although the discounts available in the lead up to the big sale won't be as much as the actual Black Friday deals.

So our advice would be to hold on to your cash till the official discounts start, but if you really are keen on something available for less right now, don't wait. For example, the global chip shortage is playing havoc with stocks of big-ticket items such as the 2021 MacBook Pros (which are still discounted but out of stock), newly released full-frame cameras and more. So if you see a discounted item you truly need, don't wait too long.

Here are some of the best deals on Amazon right now:

Laptops & PCs

Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020) Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020) | AU$1,099 AU$997 (save AU$102) The 2020 refresh of the Mac mini gave us a very welcome and much-needed update. Apple’s smallest computer now comes with its latest M1 hardware, which is the same chip at the heart of the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The result is a significant performance boost that feels fast and responsive. This isn’t a huge discount to be sure, but we can’t find anywhere else with AU$102 off the asking price.

Audio

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | AU$219 AU$186 (save AU$33) Apple officially dropped the price of its 2019 AirPods to AU$219 a pop as soon as the 3rd-gen 'buds arrived on the scene. From the listed price on Amazon, it looks like the online retailer didn't get the memo, but AU$186 is still a pretty good price at the moment. Note that this is not the version with the wireless charging case. If you are after the one with the wireless charging case, it's discounted to AU$269 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro | Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$318 (save AU$81) This offer has been around on Amazon since the official Apple Store came online on the site. We're unsure whether the price will drop further, but a 20% discount isn't something to scoff at. So if you don't want to wait – there has been a lot of chatter about stocks and availability for a lot of items – then grab these right now.

Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | AU$899 AU$699 (save AU$200) If you're an Apple fan and have been waiting to get your paws on the AirPods Max, then you could save AU$200 on the very premium cans. However, only the pink colour option has this discount, the others will set you back anywhere between AU$719 and AU$739, depending on the colour.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU$499 AU$298 (save AU$201) Sennheiser smashed it out of the park with its follow up true wireless earbuds, and we highly recommend them if you’re looking for an alternative to Sony’s WF-1000XM4. They look good, sound great and have a solid seven hours of battery life, with an extra 21 hours of juice available from the charging case. Now AU$201 off on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399 AU$297 (save AU$102) These true wireless earbuds from Bose pack seriously good noise cancellation, giving the competition (such as the Sony WF-1000XM3) a run for their money. Sound quality is excellent too, with rich and clear sound that you’ll be able to enjoy with outside noise largely muted – though you’ll find they’re a little less bassy than Sony. They’re now available with a AU$102 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | AU$249 AU$142 (save AU$107) If you’re looking to spend a little less on Samsung earbuds, check out this deal on the Galaxy Buds Live. They have a bean shape which provides a surprisingly good fit, and sound quality is good too, with an extra dose of punchy bass. The noise-cancelling capabilities leave a little to be desired though, so skip these if that’s essential to you.

Smart home

Amazon Echo (4th gen) | Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$149 AU$119 (save AU$30) Amazon's 2020 Echo smart speaker got its biggest discount over Prime Day 2021, dropping to just AU$99. While not as cheap, this is still a decent price for a completely redesigned speaker with all the Alexa smarts you could ever need.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$39 (save AU$20) This small smart speaker was just AU$19 during Prime Day 2021 and we're expecting it to drop as low come Black Friday. But if you really can't wait for any reason, then honestly, a AU$20 saving is pretty good, and still makes it a very affordable Alexa device. Note this offer seems to be on the Charcoal fabric version only.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$79 (save AU$50) Amazon's smallest smart display was at its cheapest (AU$49) during Black Friday 2020. It would be interesting to see if that price gets beaten by the online retailer this time round, but in the meantime, there's a AU$50 discount to be had in the lead up to Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) | Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) | AU$399 AU$349 (save AU$50) This 10-inch smart display will keep its eye on you. Well, it will swivel to make sure you're always in the frame. A new design, better camera and Alexa support too, this is the smart display you'll want if you make a lot of video calls. This is the lowest price it's ever been – although it has dropped to AU$349 previously – and we're hoping it will be cheaper still come November 26.

Cameras

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor 16-50mm + Nikkor 50-250mm Nikon Z50 + Nikkor 16-50mm + Nikkor 50-250mm | AU$2,099 AU$1,571 (save AU$528) There’s a ton of value in this Nikon Z50 deal, which comes with a twin lens kit for AU$1,571 on Amazon. It’s an APS-C mirrorless camera, and our review found it handles great. It’s got a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, which still brings out a good level of detail and vibrant colour despite being a crop sensor. This comes with the Nikkor DX 16-50mm lens and the 50-250mm lens, so you’re getting great value for money.

Wearables

Fitbit Sense | Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$351.50 (save AU$97.50) This is the international version of the Sense, shipping in from the US, but that's actually quite a good price for the advanced smartwatch. We're hoping it will be cheaper soon, but if you're keen, we can't think of a reason why you shouldn't get a wearable that checks your skin temperature to determine stress levels, and do much, much more besides. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5, PS4 and Xbox One/S/X | AU$99.95 AU$36 (save AU$63.95) The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will transport you to the world of the Vikings as you invade England in the 9th century. It’s the largest open world we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed yet, giving you plenty to explore. You’ll save AU$63 when you buy from Amazon, which is the biggest discount we’ve seen to date.

Deathloop on PS5 Deathloop on PS5 | AU$99 AU$66 (save AU$33) It was little cheaper only a few days ago, but this thrilling stealth and shooter game is still discounted by 34%. Deathloop is set on the island of Blackreef, where your character is doomed to repeat the same day for eternity – or are you? If you can execute your targets, you’ll break the loop, but getting there takes time, tactics and sheer persistence. It’s now discounted on Amazon, saving you AU$33.

Miscellaneous

Amazon Kindle (10th-gen) | Amazon Kindle (10th-gen) | AU$139 AU$124 (save AU$15) There's no bells and whistles here that you'd find on more expensive ereaders but you do get Bluetooth connectivity if you'd like to be read to. And you can save AU$15 if you're really keen on an ereader, although we expect it will be cheaper during Black Friday if you're able to hold on for just a few more weeks.

Philips Viva Collection 6L all-in-one multi-cooker | Philips Viva Collection 6L all-in-one multi-cooker | AU$239 AU$167 (save AU$72) This multicooker is out of stock on Philips own website, but not only is it available for outright purchase on Amazon, it's also significantly discounted. Six litres is a good size too, so if you're keen on a new kitchen assistant that will pressure cook, slow cook and more, then grab this while the going is good.

Middle-Earth: The Ultimate Collector's Edition (4K) | Middle-Earth: The Ultimate Collector's Edition (4K) | AU$449 AU$340.25 (save AU$108.75) If you're a Tolkein fan and love Peter Jackson's movies, then this might just be the package for you... in glorious 4K! It's a set of 31 discs that includes all the movies, plus plenty of extras to keep you busy through the Christmas holidays, not to forget a booklet and some art as well. It's currently up for pre-order at some retailers for an eye-watering AU$449, but get it now from Amazon UK for far less than that. [Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]

When is Amazon’s Black Friday sale?

In 2021, Black Friday will arrive on November 26, which is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US.

Though rest assured, Amazon won’t wait until the official date to start offering steep discounts across its site. The online retail giant will likely kick off deals a few days earlier, and the discounts will continue on until Cyber Monday, which falls on November 29.

That means you’ll get about a full week's worth of bargains, with many of them popping up for a limited time over the course of the sale.

5 of the best Amazon Australia Black Friday deals from last year

Image Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online | AU$399 (save AU$161) Last Black Friday, you could nab the popular Nintendo Switch console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Switch Online for AU$399 – a great treat for yourself or an awesome Christmas present. Now that the Nintendo Switch OLED is available, we’re expecting similar big discounts on the original Switch, and perhaps even a small saving on the all-new OLED model.

Image Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$409 (save AU$190) At the time, AU$409 was the cheapest price we’d seen yet on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. That’s no longer the case, as these sleek headphones dropped to AU$330 during this year’s Prime Day, which is a good indication of what we’ll see this November.

Image Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$301 (save AU$98) The Fitbit Versa 3 was only a few months old when last year’s Black Friday rolled around, so this AU$98 discount on the popular smartwatch was great to see. The lowest this fitness watch has dropped since is AU$296, so we’re hoping to see even better deals come November. Keep an eye out for the Fitbit Sense too.

Image Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152 (save AU$137) This Philips Hue starter kit came with three smart bulbs and the Hue Bridge, which is everything you need to get started with Hue smart lights. Amazon dropped the price of this starter kit down to AU$152 last November, and in our experience, Philips smart lights often get deep discounts over the Black Friday sales period.

Image Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$319 (save up to AU$110) We consider the Kindle Oasis to be the best ereader money can buy. Its high quality comes at a steep cost though, with the 8GB base model of the Oasis retailing for AU$399. Last year, Amazon’s Black Friday offer saw 20% slashed off the price of all three models, which is still the cheapest it's ever been. We’re hoping to see Amazon go one better this year.

Amazon Australia Black Friday deals: what to expect

Being such a massive online retailer, it can be difficult to know what to look for during Amazon’s Black Friday deals. And with the site stocking such a huge range of items, it's sometimes tricky to predict exactly which devices will see the best offers come November.

Amazon does have its strengths and weaknesses – it’s a great place to head for deals on smart home gadgets, Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches, premium audio gear and so much more. When it comes to tech though, there’s one big category that Amazon is missing, and that’s TVs.

Amazon will also frequently price match, or even price beat, its online competitors, and we certainly saw that happen over last year’s Black Friday. Keep this in mind while you hunt for deals from various retailers, as you might be able to secure more savings this way.

At any time on its site, Amazon has three types of deals – there’s Lightning Deals that are only available for a few hours, Deal of the Day that will last for 24 hours and regular deals that will be live for the entire sale period.

You’ll often find that Amazon’s own products, such as Echo devices, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks, will be available for the same price throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but if you're looking for other items, you’ll need to keep checking Amazon’s site.

And then there are the WOW deals that Amazon began to offer last year during Prime Day – these are usually popular items like Apple AirPods Pro, the Nintendo Switch or premium headphones from Bose and Sony, and they're available in very limited quantities for just 2-4 hours.

It’s also worth noting that Australians will have access to select deals from the Amazon UK and the Amazon US stores, and they’ll all be visible on Amazon’s Australian website. There can be great value in these deals too, but just keep in mind they’ll be the international version of the product and could face shipping delays.

Where to find the best Amazon Australia Black Friday 2021 deals

Shopping on Amazon Australia during Black Friday can make you feel like you don’t know where to start, but our advice is head straight to Amazon’s Black Friday page and select the 'Upcoming deals' option (once the sale goes live). This will let you see all the deals going live later, and what time they’ll be available.

You can also browse through the 'Today’s deals' section, which you’ll find in the top navigation bar on the site. From there, you can select what categories you’d like to see. This still gives you a staggering number of deals to trawl through though, some of which are very short-lived.

So, save yourself the time and effort and just stick with us. TechRadar's Australian team will be on hand to sift through the avalanche of deals to hand-pick the best tech bargains from the retail giant, listing them right here.

If you plan on doing a lot of your shopping on Amazon during Black Friday, we'd recommend signing up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already. New members can get a 30-day free trial of the service, so if you’re eligible, you might want to wait until November 1 to register – that way, you’ll be covered for the entire Black Friday sale period.

The biggest perk of Amazon Prime is free expedited delivery on all products marked 'Prime eligible', including those shipping from the US or the UK (as long as you spend AU$49 on international goods). Keep in mind, though, that the ongoing pandemic is currently affecting Amazon's delivery system and we could see some delays this November.