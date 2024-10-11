Prime Day Kindles deals are nowhere to be seen, with this one noteworthy exception

I've been testing some of the best ereaders for a few years now and I'm always on the lookout for great Kindle deals when Amazon Prime Day comes calling. This October, though, I'm a little surprised to see that most of the best Kindles are no longer available to buy on Amazon... at any price – they're just gone! Except for the Kindle Scribe which, thankfully, has received a noteworthy Prime discount.

It's not as good as the AU$349 (34%) price drop we saw on the 16GB model back in July, but it's still a decent 27% off.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB): was $549 now $399 at Amazon AU Save AU$150

It's a not the best offer we've seen, but it's the only Kindle discount to be had for Prime Big Deal Days, and it's still a decent 27% saving. Note that this is the 16GB base model that ships with the Basic Pen, so you won't get an eraser. Stylus input is hands-down the best I've experienced on any 10-inch note-taking tablet and, if you're an avid scribbler who's already part of the Amazon ecosystem, this might be a worthwhile investment to make. If you think you need more storage, the 32GB Kindle Scribe with the Premium Pen (so you get an eraser) is also AU$150 off, now AU$479.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB bundle): was $598.95 now $448.95 at Amazon AU Save AU$150

While I think the 32GB is better value for money, you can consider opting for a Scribe bundle that also gets you a case. Note that this is not a sleepcover, it's just a transparent case like the ones you get for a phone. This offer bundles the base 16GB Scribe and the Basic Pen (no eraser). It's still the same AU$150 discount.

The one thing that I find a little cumbersome when using the Kindle Scribe as an ereader is turning pages. That's mostly because I like reading curled up on the couch or in bed and holding the tablet in one hand. I've long considered buying a remote device that could turn the pages for me instead of me extending a finger to tap the screen each time, and this unbranded RF page-turner has caught my attention.

RF Page Turner: was $119.99 now $39.09 at Amazon AU Save AU$80.90

Don't take my word for it because I haven't tried this one yet, but I'm more than willing to at this 67% discount – that's a steep drop! And user reviews seem to be glowing – it has an average 4.5 rating (out of 1,445 reviews), so there's something here. If you already own the base Kindle, the Paperwhite or the Scribe, this might be a handy accessory to have. You'won't need it if you're already a Kindle Oasis user – it's the only Kindle with built-in page-turn buttons, although it sadly has seemingly been discontinued.

Where have all the Kindles gone?

I have theory as to why there aren't any other Kindle ereaders available to buy directly from Amazon – I suspect the online retail giant is gearing up for a major overhaul of the Kindle range.

There's was a leaked listing of a new green Kindle recently, but it was only the base model and it was supposed to have been announced the week of September 30. We're almost into the middle of October and there's still no official word, but big brands have been known to discontinue old models to make way for the new, which could explain the current shortage.

I haven't heard a single whisper about a new Kindle Paperwhite or an updated Oasis, but if they're gone too, it's highly likely we'll get a few new Kindles. Take Kobo as an example – the Japanese-Canadian ereader maker launched three new models in 2024 – so why not Amazon too?

For my part, I really want to see a new Kindle Oasis – I loved that ereader and gave it away when I got hold of the Kindle Scribe (there are only so many ereaders a person needs). That gorgeous metallic body, the asymmetric design that was ergonomic yet sleek and, of course, the dedicated page turn buttons that were wonderfully smooth.

Instead of getting carried away reminiscing about my time with the Oasis, I think I'll just start daydreaming about what's to come. That said, take my theory about brand-new Kindles with a pinch of salt – that's all it really is, a theory, but it's one that I really hope is proven right real soon.

